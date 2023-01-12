Head Coach Jeff Brohm hosts another massive recruiting weekend for Louisville football, but this time it is specifically for juniors and underclassmen. A few seniors will be mixed into the group, but the primary focus is on the underclassmen. There will be prospects from all over the country as well as a few hometown kids who have probably dreamt of playing for the University of Louisville since they were little.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO