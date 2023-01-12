ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
Maryland Hospital Association: State's Hospitals Very Close to Capacity

Across the state, there has been another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID, plus other conditions. Most hospitals are over 90% full, with many at 100%. Hospitals will take care of everyone, but wait times are longer. The Maryland Hospital Association urges the public to use hospital resources sparingly. If you or a family member has a life-threatening emergency medical need, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More

The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
