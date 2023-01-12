Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission sends Delta-8 report to lawmakers seeking regulation
A state panel released its report into an unregulated cannabis product that's technically legal to buy in Maryland stores without a prescription. The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission wants the psychoactive product called Delta-8 to be regulated. After much research over months, the commission released recommendations to the General Assembly. |...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
wnav.com
Maryland Hospital Association: State's Hospitals Very Close to Capacity
Across the state, there has been another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID, plus other conditions. Most hospitals are over 90% full, with many at 100%. Hospitals will take care of everyone, but wait times are longer. The Maryland Hospital Association urges the public to use hospital resources sparingly. If you or a family member has a life-threatening emergency medical need, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
WTOP
Maryland isn’t planning a tax holiday, but is adding money to the state’s budget
Don’t expect a gas tax holiday, but do expect to see lawmakers using their new authority to add money to the state’s budget. Those were just a few of the items Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talked about in a briefing with reporters just two days after the start of the 90-day legislative session.
WBAL Radio
MDH to offer free at-home COVID test kits during inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
The Maryland Department of Health with hand out thousands of at-home COVID test kits during the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday. “Our Annapolis test site is an important continuity of government service offering legislators and the general public convenient access to both rapid...
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Moore nominates 6 department heads, including secretary of the Department of Health
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) named six more department heads to his cabinet Thursday, with an eye toward making it the most diverse collection of top state officials ever.
Nonprofit organization plans to release comprehensive report on Maryland’s parole system
Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee held its first briefing of the 2023 legislative session, which the committee chair says "will be very, very busy.” The post Nonprofit organization plans to release comprehensive report on Maryland’s parole system appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Legislators aim to restrict where guns can be carried in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The first bill proposed by Maryland legislators in the 2023 session aims to sharply restrict where tens of thousands of people with newly-minted concealed weapon permits can actually carry their guns. Opponents of the bill are vowing a fight all the way to the Supreme Court,...
Digital Collegian
Pennsylvania State Rep. Scott Conklin announces $2.4 million for State College stormwater system replacement
Pennsylvania State Rep. Scott Conklin announced Friday a $2.44 million loan from the state will enable the State College Borough Water Authority to replace the "aging" stormwater system on Calder Way in State College, according to a release. According to Conklin, the money will be used to install new pipes.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich: COVID-19 Community Status and More
The most important data point we have consistently monitored since the beginning of the COVID-19 health crisis is the stress that our hospitals are experiencing due to significant increase in patients who need care. When our hospitals are too overwhelmed, patients have to deal with long delays before receiving care or getting a beds when they have urgent needs. I think about what happened to former Councilmember Craig Rice’s mother last year after suffering a heart attack and worry about how many more families have gone through something similar. Our ambulance turn-around times at the hospital have slowed down, potentially taking lifesaving services off the street for longer periods of time.
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
Nottingham MD
Former Maryland Delegate Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III on Friday announced that former Maryland State Delegate Richard K. Impallaria pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds. The Honorable Stacy McCormick, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools
Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
foxbaltimore.com
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot hit, 7 Maryland players win third-tier prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While one person struck gold in Maine winning the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, seven others in Maryland received a portion of the prize from Friday's drawing. The Maryland Lottery said six of the winning tickets are worth $10,000, and one at $20,000 because the winner...
