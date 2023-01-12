ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

97.5 NOW FM

A New Brewery and Restaurant is Opening Soon in REO Town

It's taken some time, but there's finally an opening date!. Ellison Brewery & Spirits announced back in 2018 that they'd be opening a second location in REO Town Lansing to accompany their first location in East Lansing near Okemos. However, the long process of getting approvals, making remodeling changes, and of course, the impact that COVID-19, has put that 2018 opening a bit behind schedule. The Lansing State Journal reports that the grand opening is right around the corner.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
EAST LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

80 Plus Sculptures at Dexter’s Fourth Annual Ice Fest

Are you familiar with Dexter Michigan? It's roughly about 40 miles away from Lansing. Dexter is a very nice place to live with lots of coffees shops and plenty of parks to choose from. Dexter's is well known for their annual Ice Fest which usually features more than 80 ice...
DEXTER, MI
97.5 NOW FM

4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison

Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
JACKSON, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

