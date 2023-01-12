Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Things to Do in Lansing This Weekend: Polo, a Circus and More
What's going on in Lansing this weekend? Plenty! Plug into polo, savor a circus, bust out the blues, and more!. Here's what's happening in and around Lansing for the weekend of January 13-15, 2023. The Divas Ball. Been dragging this week? Not like these divas! The Divas Ball, promised to...
Lansing Is Finally Getting Grown-Up Chuck E. Cheese And I’m Worried For My Finances (And Liver)
There are a few rare but precious moments in life, those seminal instances that define your years on this big blue-green marble and make all the troubles seem worth it. Your wedding. Opening your own business. The birth of a child. But I'm not married, I work for this website's...
Keep Your Yard Clean With Dog Waste Services in the Lansing Area
I know that we're not in spring yet. And with Michigan, the weather can be so unpredictable. But we had our first big snow a few weeks ago, and since then, it seems like we've had rainier, spring-like weather. And that means one thing for dog owners... ...Picking up all...
A New Brewery and Restaurant is Opening Soon in REO Town
It's taken some time, but there's finally an opening date!. Ellison Brewery & Spirits announced back in 2018 that they'd be opening a second location in REO Town Lansing to accompany their first location in East Lansing near Okemos. However, the long process of getting approvals, making remodeling changes, and of course, the impact that COVID-19, has put that 2018 opening a bit behind schedule. The Lansing State Journal reports that the grand opening is right around the corner.
Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township
If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
Take a Look Inside Lansing’s Infamous University of Michigan-Themed House
I know I talk about real estate a lot. Like, a lot a lot. Typically, I'll be talking about castle-like houses, old Victorian homes, and other older real estate. But, I'm not shy about talking about those truly unique homes either. And this home for sale in Lansing definitely fits the bill for uniqueness.
80 Plus Sculptures at Dexter’s Fourth Annual Ice Fest
Are you familiar with Dexter Michigan? It's roughly about 40 miles away from Lansing. Dexter is a very nice place to live with lots of coffees shops and plenty of parks to choose from. Dexter's is well known for their annual Ice Fest which usually features more than 80 ice...
4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison
Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
