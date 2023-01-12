Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
somerset106.com
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
wtloam.com
Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people. It all started when deputies pulled over a car on South Highway 1247 that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants. During the stop, detectives determined 43-year-old Jared Watson of Somerset was wanted on warrants. A passenger. 48-year-old Desma Phillips of Science Hill, also had warrants for her arrest. A K-9 also alerted officers to the potential for drugs in the car. A search turned up meth and a glass smoking pipe. The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car, but police said the car was not stolen. Both Watson and Phillips were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
WKYT 27
Man arrested after deadly stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested, Two Ran Away Following Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff’s office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Columbia Man For Felony Drug Trafficking After Search
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for felony drug trafficking after a search at a Burksville Street residence. The investigation originated on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at or around 9:30 am, when Deputy Chris Tweedy received a call to respond to TJ Heath Hospital, in regards to an overdose that came in.
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
fox56news.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
k105.com
Person buys used truck with counterfeit money
A person has purchased a truck in eastern Kentucky with counterfeit money. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a black 1999 Ford F-250 truck was purchased Tuesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect accused of using the fake money to buy the truck. Anyone with...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
Comments / 0