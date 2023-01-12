ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

q95fm.net

Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County

January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two people. It all started when deputies pulled over a car on South Highway 1247 that was believed to be stolen. Police were told the person driving the car was wanted on numerous warrants. During the stop, detectives determined 43-year-old Jared Watson of Somerset was wanted on warrants. A passenger. 48-year-old Desma Phillips of Science Hill, also had warrants for her arrest. A K-9 also alerted officers to the potential for drugs in the car. A search turned up meth and a glass smoking pipe. The license plate on the car was registered to a different owner of a separate car, but police said the car was not stolen. Both Watson and Phillips were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after deadly stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Anderson County. Russell Oliver is facing a murder charge. According to Kentucky State Police, Oliver stabbed Chad Ritchie, of Lawrenceburg, around 5:30 Thursday in the area of Salt River Road. Oliver is being held in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested, Two Ran Away Following Chase With Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff’s office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Person buys used truck with counterfeit money

A person has purchased a truck in eastern Kentucky with counterfeit money. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a black 1999 Ford F-250 truck was purchased Tuesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect accused of using the fake money to buy the truck. Anyone with...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man arrested following high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were busy Tuesday working together to pull over a driver that led them on a high-speed chase on the interstate. Mount Vernon Police initially tracked the suspect’s car, following a call out of Madison County. The suspect was spotted but did not yield to police and then proceeded to I-75 Northbound.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY

