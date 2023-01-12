Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat
A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Vehicle slams into North Huntingdon house in the middle of the night, flees scene
A North Huntingdon woman spent much of Saturday on the hunt for the driver who crashed into her home and then drove away. By the evening, she said she was notified by township police that they had identified the driver in the 1 a.m. incident. “It was less than 24...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
wccsradio.com
HEARING SET FOR BOLIVAR MAN ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
A preliminary hearing is set for January 27th for a Bolivar man charged with attempted homicide in the attempted abduction last Sunday morning of a Ligonier Township woman. 56-year-old Frank Springer is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. In addition to attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, he is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and coercion and threatening to commit a crime.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Man accused of trying to kidnap jogger in Ligonier Township charged with attempted homicide
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township has been arrested. Frank Springer of Bolivar was taken into custody Friday on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced. Police said Springer tried to kidnap a young woman who was running through Ligonier on the morning of Jan. 8 She told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle. The woman told police Bolivar walked toward her with a gun in his hand and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Bolivar threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car. The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Bolivar fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Bolivar ran. Police said the victim was shaken up but otherwise unharmed.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting
Shirley Clegg didn’t mince any words for the man who killed her brother. “I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti. Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for...
wccsradio.com
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
Police: Man accused of attacking woman after a crash in North Fayette arrested
NORTH FAYETTE — A man accused of attacking a woman after a crash in North Fayette, police say. Authorities say John Joseph Diamond III is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and others. Police received a tip about Diamond’s location on Thursday. They met with the...
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
