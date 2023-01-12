Miss El Salvador Amps Up Miss Universe 2023 Look With Bitcoin-Inspired Suit

Miss El Salvador Alejandra Guajardo, who is representing the country in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, turned heads with her unique look — a custom-made suit inspired by Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The suit worn by Guajardo was crafted by Salvadoran designer Francisco Guerrero, reported El Salvadoran news website El Salvadorgram.

The report added that it's a custom piece reflecting the evolution of El Salvador's currency, from its humble beginnings to the currency of today. El Salvador became the first country in June 2021 to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Guerrero crafted the outfit using materials such as cardboard, leatherette, leather, rhinestones, cloth and iron. All these elements interweave to create the journey of El Salvador — from cocoa to Bitcoin and the socio-economic progress associated with advancing technology.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the El Salvador Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a law regulating the issuance of digital assets, opening up the possibility of issuing government-backed Bitcoin bonds.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $18,223, up 4.64%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.