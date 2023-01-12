ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Miss El Salvador Amps Up Miss Universe 2023 Look With Bitcoin-Inspired Suit

By Mehab Qureshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2U3d_0kCA63xi00

Miss El Salvador Alejandra Guajardo, who is representing the country in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, turned heads with her unique look — a custom-made suit inspired by Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The suit worn by Guajardo was crafted by Salvadoran designer Francisco Guerrero, reported El Salvadoran news website El Salvadorgram.

The report added that it's a custom piece reflecting the evolution of El Salvador's currency, from its humble beginnings to the currency of today. El Salvador became the first country in June 2021 to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender.

Guerrero crafted the outfit using materials such as cardboard, leatherette, leather, rhinestones, cloth and iron. All these elements interweave to create the journey of El Salvador — from cocoa to Bitcoin and the socio-economic progress associated with advancing technology.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the El Salvador Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a law regulating the issuance of digital assets, opening up the possibility of issuing government-backed Bitcoin bonds.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $18,223, up 4.64%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Marijuana Giant Is 'Ticking All The Right Boxes' For Long-Term Success, Analyst Says

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY released on Monday its financial results for Q2 2023, revealing net revenue of $144.1 million, a 7% decrease compared to $155.2 million in Q2 2022. Gross profit rose to $40.1 million, a 22% increase, year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin held at 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. The cannabis giant achieved $119.6 million in annualized cash cost-savings since the closing of the Tilray-Aphria transaction in May 2021 - up from $108 million as of August 31, 2022.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Expert Advice For Homebuyers In 2023: Look For This In The Market

Last year made homeownership even harder for young adults, who already struggled with first-time home buying. What Happened: Millennials are no longer the largest demographic of homebuyers, as they were in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers study.
Benzinga

Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table

A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
Benzinga

Don't Call Him 'President' Vladimir Putin: Here's What The Russian Leader's New Title May Become

One of the most well-known world leaders may get a new title. Here’s how Russian President Vladimir Putin could be addressed by the country's citizens in the future. What Happened: The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) wants to see the term “ruler” used for Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run news outlet RIA Novosti as shared by Newsweek in July 2022.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Marathon Digital: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after U.S. December inflation fell in line with expectations. The consumer price index rose 6.5% in December, down from 7.1% in November, according to data from the Labor Department. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.7% in December, in line with average economist estimates. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy