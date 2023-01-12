House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” But all previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have failed. Gov Abbott is a staunch opponent. So are casinos in Oklahoma and Louisiana who depend on crazy Texans driving to spend money in those states. Would you vote for casino gambling in Texas? Or is it a slippery slope? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO