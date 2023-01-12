Read full article on original website
Related
texasbreaking.com
Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor
Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Would You Vote To Legalize Gambling In Texas?
House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” But all previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have failed. Gov Abbott is a staunch opponent. So are casinos in Oklahoma and Louisiana who depend on crazy Texans driving to spend money in those states. Would you vote for casino gambling in Texas? Or is it a slippery slope? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
KSAT 12
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state’s increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Will gambling be coming to Texas? The speaker said he has no problem with the cause, saying he lives "a stone's throw" from casinos in his district bordering Louisiana.
KLTV
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
CBS Austin
Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
Texas State Teachers Association believes money from $32.7B surplus should go toward education, schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — The 88th legislative session began in Austin Tuesday and already made history. The Texas Comptroller's Office projects a record $32.7 billion surplus budget in 2023. State lawmakers have more money to spend than ever before, according to the Texas Tribune. The increased budget comes from inflation...
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
Kyle Rittenhouse rally refusal prompts backlash for Texas brewery
A brewery in Texas is facing backlash for refusing to rent a space for a rally in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.
"Far-right agenda": Fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is infecting Texas law enforcement
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an elevated platform in a small Las Vegas ballroom and made an unusual announcement: He was a "born-again sheriff," he said, having "realized that I wasn't doing my job 100%."
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
kagstv.com
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
Pawhuska Journal
Last session Democrats broke quorum. Texas House now has penalties to prevent that.
In adopting its rules for the 88th legislative session Wednesday, the Texas House included a daily fine and additional punishments for members who participate in a quorum break, a stinging retribution to the dozens of House Democrats who fled to Washington last session, delaying the Republican-controlled chamber from approving a controversial, GOP-priority elections bill.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
3 abortions were performed in Texas in August — all for medical reasons
Just three abortions were reported in Texas in the month of August, state data shows, a 99.9% decrease from June's total in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Comments / 0