Texas State

texasbreaking.com

Prominent Texas Democrat Who Ran Unsuccessfully for Office Three Times Is Now a Professor

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke has accepted an academic fellowship at the University of Chicago following three unsuccessful but attention-grabbing political campaigns, the Express-News reported. Pritzker Fellow and Lecturing. The former El Paso congressman’s future in politics is uncertain. He will, however, continue working as a Pritzker fellow and lecturing...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Would You Vote To Legalize Gambling In Texas?

House Speaker Dade Phelan said he would want to see destination casinos that “are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” But all previous attempts to legalize gambling in Texas have failed. Gov Abbott is a staunch opponent. So are casinos in Oklahoma and Louisiana who depend on crazy Texans driving to spend money in those states. Would you vote for casino gambling in Texas? Or is it a slippery slope? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
CBS Austin

Texas House approves new session rules, rejects anti-LGBTQ+ amendments

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives is a big step closer to getting down to business after formalizing its House rules. But those rules won't include a handful of anti-LGBTQ+ proposals suggested by some of their most conservative House members. Many Republicans want the Texas House to...
kagstv.com

Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
Pawhuska Journal

Last session Democrats broke quorum. Texas House now has penalties to prevent that.

In adopting its rules for the 88th legislative session Wednesday, the Texas House included a daily fine and additional punishments for members who participate in a quorum break, a stinging retribution to the dozens of House Democrats who fled to Washington last session, delaying the Republican-controlled chamber from approving a controversial, GOP-priority elections bill.
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
