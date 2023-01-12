Read full article on original website
Everett apartment building left unlivable after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews in Bedford County were called to an apartment fire Friday evening. Sometime on Friday, Jan. 13 a fire started at the apartment building located at 29 W and 3rd Avenue in Everett. According to the Deputy Chief of the Everett Fire Co., all 6 apartments in the building are […]
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
Firefighters battle large house fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a family lost their house to a fire in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday night, a local fire department is stepping in and asking for clothing donations to help the family affected. Video showed that the two-story home on Academy Lane...
Vehicle slams into North Huntingdon house in the middle of the night, flees scene
A North Huntingdon woman spent much of Saturday on the hunt for the driver who crashed into her home and then drove away. By the evening, she said she was notified by township police that they had identified the driver in the 1 a.m. incident. “It was less than 24...
Two fatal hit and runs in Pittsburgh over the past 24 hours
Someone was struck and killed overnight on West Carson Street. Police say someone driving a gray Honda Civic, from model years 2016 to 2018, hit a pedestrian on the 1600 block of West Carson Street just before 3:00 a.m. this morning.
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Toddler killed, 8 others hospitalized after house fire in Shaler Township
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A toddler was killed and eight other people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Shaler Township. Firefighters and medics were called to Fall Run Road at around 9:45 p.m. According to Shaler Township police chief Sean Frank, firefighters found 2-year-old Danika...
Vehicle Loses Control on Icy Roadway, Slides Off Roadway Along Route 310
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Saturday evening. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Friday, January 13, this crash happened at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on State Route 310, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
Area Man Accused of DUI After Colliding Head-On With Guide Rail on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was arrested following a DUI-related crash in Snyder Township on Tuesday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10 on State Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police say a known 27-year-old...
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Shore; police trying to identify driver
PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for information to identify a driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian and drove off. According to Pittsburgh police, the accident happened in the 1600 block of West Carson Street at around 2:50 a.m. Emergency crews found a man down in the roadway...
Waste Management worker in critical condition after being struck by driver while on sanitation duty
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon Police announced that a woman was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that left a Waste Management worker in critical condition Wednesday. Watch the report from Mt. Lebanon in the video above. Isaac Vanwasshenova was struck while on the sidewalk in the 400 block...
BLAIRSVILLE, BLACK LICK FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR VEHICLE FIRE
Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
