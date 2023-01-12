Home Depot Plans To Change Hourly Wage Policy: Report
By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
3 days ago
Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is about to change its pay policy for hourly workers, starting January 15.
The company will pay associates based on their exact time punches, Reuters reported.
The move comes after many employees filed lawsuits and accused Home Depot of lowering their salaries.
"Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes ... we're changing our practice nationwide to pay hourly associates to the nearest minute," the report quoted a company spokesperson.
Price Action: HD shares closed higher by 2.61% at $329 on Wednesday.
