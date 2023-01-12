Read full article on original website
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the December GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Lori Davis, Catherine Hostetler, Marsha Oats, Cindy Crawford, Shelbie Little, Arielle Chastain, Leigh Napier, and Pat Rae. Pictured left to right: Superintendent Paul Jones, Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame, Shelbie Little,...
Way-To-Go!
Mt Vernon High School Cheerleaders need a “Way-To-Go!” congratulations on bringing back a massive win at the UIL Spirit State Championship.
Free adult classes offered at Grayson College
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College hosted an enrollment for free adult classes on Wednesday. The classes aim to help students acquire needed skills for the workforce. These free classes include: English as a second language, citizenship preparation classes, and GED test preparation. The next enrollment will be Wednesday,...
Rains County ISD 4-day School Week
Rains County ISD school board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Rains ISD is focused on teacher retention and recruitment, academic achievement and time to plan meaningful instruction, and the social and emotional well-being of students and staff. Rains is also faced with a substantial substitute shortage. With a 4-day instructional week, Rains believes they would entice more talented teachers and staff to join RISD and decrease the ever-rising turnover rate. There would be dedicated intervention days scheduled on Fridays throughout the year for more focused instructional time.
Pittsburg Sets New State Record
Pittsburg placed 11th out of 51 teams in the 4A Division II UIL Cheer Competition. Coming in at 11th in the state is a new school record for these cheerleaders! Congratulations!
Friday’s Sports
Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team owns first place. A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said “Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
Chamber banquet slated Feb. 17
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with...
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 10)
Paris Police spoke with a city employee at City Hall who reported that a resident who had some structural repairs on their residence had questioned a permit the contractor had given them. The contractor had made a copy of a city of Paris permit and changed the state ID number and the dollar amount for the city’s cost. The victim reported that they had paid the contractor the listed price on the permit. The incident is under investigation.
