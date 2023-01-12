Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
'Interventions' are one way to foster inclusivity on campus
There is power in affinity groups. But are there also ways minority students can find comfort in the greater school community?
Columbia Missourian
Goodwill Excel Center awards diplomas to 35 adult students
Columbia College's Launer Auditorium was full of smiling supporters Friday as 35 adults graduated from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia. The free public high school gives adults the opportunity to return to school to earn their diplomas at any point in their lives. The centers have seen a 20% increase in total graduates since 2018, according to a news release.
Comments / 0