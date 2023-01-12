ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Goodwill Excel Center awards diplomas to 35 adult students

Columbia College's Launer Auditorium was full of smiling supporters Friday as 35 adults graduated from the Goodwill Excel Center of Columbia. The free public high school gives adults the opportunity to return to school to earn their diplomas at any point in their lives. The centers have seen a 20% increase in total graduates since 2018, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy