Kevin Durant And Markieff Morris' Handshake Goes Viral: "What A Bad Influence For Kids..."

The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Not everyone on social media was happy about Brooklyn Nets' stars Kevin Durant and Markieff Morris' handshake.

The duo had a rather peculiar style, but to most, it felt like the duo was implying that they would smoke Marijuana. This didn't sit down too well with some of the parents whose children would tune in to watch games regularly.

One of the parents was vocal about expressing how disappointing it was to see players of Durant and Morris' caliber be bad role models for their kids.

What a bad influence for kids? I mean are they seriously implying they smoke marijuana? My kids will no longer be watching the NBA

The handshake clip did the rounds on social media, and fans had their two cents to share about the greeting.

This season marks the third year in a row where the players won't be tested for Marijuana. However, they can still be screened for probable cause.

The Brooklyn Nets Have Been One Of The Teams To Watch Out For This Season

Despite their tumultuous start to the season, which saw their coach Steve Nash fired, followed by Kyrie Irving's suspension , the Nets have been one of the more improved sides. Such was their dominance in December that they were the side to beat in the East after racking up 12 wins on the trot.

Much of their success is owed to Durant, who is having an MVP-caliber season . The forward is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The veteran also received lavish praise from former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for his stellar run.

Four guys that NBA fans like me can’t wait to come back and play are Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis. They were all having MVP-type seasons and have been dominate at their positions!

Durant and Morris may have received ample flak on social media for their handshake, but it can't be denied that Brooklyn is one of the teams primed to make the playoffs and can be guaranteed to make the push in the postseason. They play the Oklahoma City Thunder next.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.