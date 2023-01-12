NBA Fan Suggests A 'Dream Trade Scenario' For The Lakers If They Don't Trade Russell Westbrook

NBA fan's dream trade scenario for the Lakers without involving Russell Westbrook could help them win the 2023 NBA Championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook last season was supposed to make the team one of the top contenders to win the NBA Championship. Instead, the Lakers ended up missing the postseason, and Westbrook was burdened with most of the blame for the Lakers' trouble.

It led to most Lakers fans wanting the organization to trade Russell Westbrook for better players. However, the Lakers ended up keeping Westbrook on the roster and pushed him to a bench role, which helped Brodie rejuvenate his career in the NBA.

Keeping that in mind, the rumors suggest that a potential Russell Westbrook trade is now off the table . But does that mean the Lakers do not need to make some moves to improve the roster? Certainly not.

A Dream Trade Scenario For The Lakers

With the Los Angeles Lakers having a 19-22 after the midway point of the season, the team certainly needs to make a few changes to the roster in order to improve their roster.

That being said, one NBA fan on Twitter recently suggested what can be perceived as a dream trade scenario for the Lakers. It will require the Lakers to essentially get involved with the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards.

Trade No. 1

Los Angeles Lakers Receive : Gary Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors Receive : Damian Jones, Lonnie Walker IV, Kendrick Nunn, 2029 First-Round Pick.



Trade No. 2

Los Angeles Lakers Receive : Kyle Kuzma.

Washington Wizards Receive : Patrick Beverley, 2024 Second-Round Pick (Via Memphis Grizzlies or Washington Wizards), 2027 First-Round Pick.

If the Lakers can pull off these trades, it will give them a starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Gary Trent Jr., LeBron James , Kyle Kuzma, and Anthony Davis . On top of that, Russell Westbrook will continue coming off the bench and lead the team's second unit.

To be honest, this trade indeed seems like the best-case scenario for the Lakers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. But will the Lakers make these moves? Only time will tell.

