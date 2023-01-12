Mario Chalmers On What He Said To LeBron James In A Heated Exchange: "You're The Star Player Of The Team, Stop Acting Like A B***h And Play"

LeBron James yelled at Mario Chalmers after he called LeBron James a b***h for not playing like the star player of the Miami Heat.

After his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers ended, LeBron James formed a superteam with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh by joining the Miami Heat. James' time with the Heat was full of ups and downs. As he may have won the first two rings of his career with the Heat, but he was also the most hated player in the NBA at that time.

While most of the time, LeBron James ' fight was with the media, in 2013, in a game against the Indiana Pacers, James got into a feud with his then-teammate Mario Chalmers.

During one timeout, James suddenly got into a heated exchange with Chalmers. At the time, most were puzzled after seeing LeBron's reaction. But during a podcast appearance, Chalmers revealed the real reason behind James' heated reaction.

" I felt like he was complaining too much about what was going on. I'm like, 'You are the star player of the team, stop acting like a b***h and play basketball.' Anybody that knows Bron knows that word b***h he doesn't like."

It was certainly a heated moment between the two players, and Chalmers triggered James by saying that word. Although the two players beefed, it didn't affect the result of the game, as the Miami Heat ended up defeating the Indiana Pacers with a score of 97-94.

James had a decent game as he recorded 24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in the victory.

LeBron James Apologized To Mario Chalmers

LeBron James is usually regarded as a great leader. And the best sign of a great leader is that they will apologize for their actions if they are wrong. In this case, LeBron immediately apologized to Chalmers after yelling at him.

That's not all, the King also took it to Twitter to issue a public apology to his then-teammate.

I love @mchalmers15 like a blood brother! I was wrong and apologized to him! We good and will always be good. I ride wit him any & every day.

The incident certainly made the two players have a better relationship in a wicked way. Chalmers later even appreciated James' leadership skills and praised him for wanting to involve every player on the court in the game.

