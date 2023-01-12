ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jewish students suffered antisemitic bullying within NUS, inquiry finds

By Richard Adams Education editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwCsC_0kCA5Zug00
University graduates Photograph: Chris Ison/PA

The National Union of Students has failed to protect Jewish members and activists from hostile attacks within the organisation, according to an investigation that found “numerous instances” of antisemitism in the union over the last decade.

The independent investigation found multiple examples of Jewish students having been subjected to antisemitic bullying and ostracisation within the NUS because of their faith and their views on Israel, and that the NUS’s internal procedures had been inadequate or repeatedly ignored in dealing with their complaints.

The discrimination identified in the report included “the employing of ancient antisemitic tropes, from blood libels to Rothschild conspiracies”, as well as holding Jewish students responsible for acts of the Israeli state.

Rebecca Tuck, the independent investigator, said: “For at least the last decade, Jewish students have not felt welcome or included in NUS spaces or elected roles. There have been numerous instances of antisemitism within NUS.”

Tuck, a barrister and king’s counsel, was commissioned last year by the NUS to investigate allegations of institutional antisemitism, after mounting concerns of 20 former NUS presidents were revealed by the Guardian in April.

Related: Ex-presidents of NUS warn student body it must address antisemitism concerns

The NUS said it was working with the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) to develop an action plan in response to Tuck’s investigation, which it described as “thorough, fair and conducted to the highest standards”.

“The KC’s report is a detailed and shocking account of antisemitism within the student movement,” the NUS said. “It is a truly difficult read for all of us but we welcome the clarity it brings to enable us to act with confidence to tackle antisemitism head-on.

“There is no place for antisemitism within NUS and we are committed to ensuring that Jewish students feel safe and welcome in every corner of our movement.

“Antisemitism is an attack on our shared values of equality and solidarity. We have a proud history of fighting struggles alongside Jewish students. We must tackle antisemitism in all its forms with collective responsibility.”

Joel Rosen, the UJS president, said the report was “a searing indictment of anti-Jewish racism” within British student politics.

“It is vital that this report is translated into meaningful and immediate action … We now need to see a fundamental change within the NUS’s culture, and Jewish students will judge them on their actions,” Rosen said.

Tuck’s investigation interviewed Jewish student activists who reported cases of harassment within the NUS that amounted to “an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment”, in violation of the 2010 Equality Act.

One told the investigation: “I never initially entered student politics to talk solely about Jewish issues, but my time in the movement became defined with defending Jewish students’ rights to even be in the room.”

Related: NUS president ousted over antisemitism allegations

Tuck said: “Numerous accounts have been given to me of students being identified as ‘a Jew’ then being treated as a pariah at NUS events – subject to rooms ‘going quiet’ when they walk in, conversations abruptly ceasing, being whispered about and stared at.”

The report does not mention the controversy that resulted in Shaima Dallali being forced out as NUS president in November, after Tuck’s inquiry found “significant breaches of NUS policies” and the NUS terminated her contract.

However, Tuck said she received “considerable assistance” from many NUS directors and leadership team members, and was optimistic that meaningful changes could be made.

“I have also found the current NUS UK board to be sincere in their expressed desire to ensure their organisation is welcoming for all students, including Jewish students,” Tuck said.

“Thoughtful and consistent efforts will now be required over a sustained period, and an acknowledgement that it will take time to build trust as it has been notable by its absence for many years.”

Tuck said her findings referring to current staff were contained in a separate, confidential report to the NUS’s directors.

Comments / 55

Smiling
2d ago

This is everywhere! Are you kidding me? Finally an article covering it, Thank You! Lets be proud of our Jewish Heritage, Let us mot fear identifying with Zionism.

Reply(6)
14
Natasha Rios
2d ago

oh wow I really hope they find the specific people and expel them this way it stays on the students record as well so any other school will have knowledge as to what they are dealing with if they were to apply there I hope the kids keep up the courageous act of standing tall in the face of hatred and have many blessings in life because of that courage 🙏🏽❤️

Reply(4)
5
Louis Rich
2d ago

Go Figure... It's just par for the course in a day of a life for us Jewish people, nothing we are not used to its just annoyingly exhausting. We are the butt of everyone's jokes and prejudices, which is why its always ok to make fun of jews in movies and tv shows. Everyone holds us responsible for the ridiculous conspiracy theories that people made up like "Running the Financial Institutions and Hollywood." Would it surprise you to learn that the Jewish community is pretty tight-knit, supports each other, and focuses on education which is why you see a lot of Dr.s, lawyers, engineers, and businessmen that are Jewish? Seems that we are the only people that are held responsible for the actions of a few people of our race. That's like blaming all black people for the racism I endured in Jr. High from a handful of black kids.

Reply(9)
3
Related
The Guardian

Singer Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after possible cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, where her mother Priscilla said she was getting the “best care”. In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley, 77, said: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she added.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
The Guardian

Joe Biden may have broken the Espionage Act. It’s so broad that you may have, too

With President Joe Biden now embroiled in his own classified documents controversy, partisan commentators will surely have a field day playing the tired old game of “no, you endangered national security.” Instead, I’d like to focus on the real issues: the overly broad and often-abused Espionage Act and the massive, draconian secrecy system that does far more harm than good in the United States.
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: the full list of winners

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
The Guardian

‘Just be yourself,’ my colleague said. It was the first time in my life anyone told me I could do that

A cliche, overused in movies and young adult novels with Anglo protagonists, changed my life. In June 2016, on a humid night in Mumbai, India, I was at a skate park-themed bar with colleagues from an internship I’d just finished. Sitting on the edge of the skateboard rink, drink in hand, and very nervous, I confided in a colleague that I was at a crossroads; unsure if I should leave Mumbai and study journalism in Sydney or stay in Mumbai as my parents wanted me to. It was a privileged position to be in, I knew that. But I was still nervous.
The Guardian

The Guardian

553K+
Followers
126K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy