Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
NFC team receives permission to interview Sean Payton

The Sean Payton Sweepstakes has heated up around the NFL as a bevy of teams in need of a new head coach is lining up to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach. The Denver Broncos have already interviewed the former New Orleans Saints head coach and now the Carolina Panthers have received permission to do the Read more... The post NFC team receives permission to interview Sean Payton appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals vs. Ravens preview: Everything you need to know for Sunday night’s kickoff

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- After beating the Ravens 27-16 in the regular season finale to finish the year on an eight game winning streak with a 12-4 record, the Cincinnati Bengals have to do it again. The first and second place teams in the AFC North, the pair split the regular season series. This time around the Bengals can end Baltimore’s season, and claim further divisional bragging rights, as the journey to the Super Bowl heats up.
Browns to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks’ assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Seahawks’ loss in the Wild Card round could be the Browns’ gain. With Seattle losing 41-23 to the 49ers on Saturday, the Browns were able to line up Sean Desai, associate head coach and defensive assistant, to interview for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday, a league source told cleveland.com. He’ll fly to Cleveland today and interview at Browns headquarters on Monday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirms troubling news of knee injury on Twitter

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played in over a month, and he has indicated that he won’t be playing anytime soon. Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday night and tweeted out details about a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Jackson said that he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a Grade 3 sprain.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

