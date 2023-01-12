Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Tom Brady’s three years in Tampa Bay were the best century we’ve ever had
TAMPA — The end is near, if not imminent. It’s been three years, one Super Bowl and too many happy tailgates to count since Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay. And now the Bucs are facing a do-or-die game against a better team, and Brady is in the final year of his contract. You do the math.
Brothers Justice and Dax Hill set to face off in NFL playoffs: ‘It’s crazy those dreams became reality’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals rookie safety Dax Hill’s childhood dreams are coming full circle. Like any young, aspiring football star, Hill dreamed of reaching the NFL from his earliest days growing up in Tulsa, Okla. So did his older brother, Justice, who’s currently a running back for the Baltimore Ravens.
NFC team receives permission to interview Sean Payton
The Sean Payton Sweepstakes has heated up around the NFL as a bevy of teams in need of a new head coach is lining up to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach. The Denver Broncos have already interviewed the former New Orleans Saints head coach and now the Carolina Panthers have received permission to do the Read more... The post NFC team receives permission to interview Sean Payton appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bengals vs. Ravens preview: Everything you need to know for Sunday night’s kickoff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- After beating the Ravens 27-16 in the regular season finale to finish the year on an eight game winning streak with a 12-4 record, the Cincinnati Bengals have to do it again. The first and second place teams in the AFC North, the pair split the regular season series. This time around the Bengals can end Baltimore’s season, and claim further divisional bragging rights, as the journey to the Super Bowl heats up.
Browns to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks’ assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Seahawks’ loss in the Wild Card round could be the Browns’ gain. With Seattle losing 41-23 to the 49ers on Saturday, the Browns were able to line up Sean Desai, associate head coach and defensive assistant, to interview for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Monday, a league source told cleveland.com. He’ll fly to Cleveland today and interview at Browns headquarters on Monday.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson confirms troubling news of knee injury on Twitter
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played in over a month, and he has indicated that he won’t be playing anytime soon. Jackson took to Twitter on Thursday night and tweeted out details about a knee injury he suffered against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4. In his tweet, Jackson said that he suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a Grade 3 sprain.
Browns’ Joel Bitonio named AP All-Pro first team; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb chosen for second team
CLEVELAND -- The Browns have three All-Pro selections for the 2022 season. The teams were released by the Associated Press on Friday afternoon. Left guard Joel Bitonio was Cleveland’s lone first team selection. Edge rusher Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb were each named to the second team.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NFL wild card Saturday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before prospective bettors tackle NFL Wild Card weekend, apply our FanDuel Ohio promo code here to unlock the site’s no-brainer “bet...
Expect the Ravens to try and slow the game to a snail’s pace on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Sunday’s wild card matchup between the Bengals and Ravens is one between two teams that couldn’t be more different. On the Bengals’ side, they’re a team that tries to make the game a track meet and win with quarterback Joe Burrow and a host of talented receivers.
Cleveland Browns can only watch Wild Card Weekend: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After making the playoffs and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first year, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns missed making the NFL playoffs this year for a second straight time. The Browns finished at 7-10, which is four less wins than when they first made...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks awesome NFL wild card Sunday offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can wager up to $1,000 with the new BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer and take on any of the...
BetMGM Ohio: how to sign up, get bonus for NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start with a bet up to $1,000 on BetMGM Ohio by using the welcome bonus. Click here to activate the insurance...
FanDuel Ohio: bet $5, get $200 bonus bets on any weekend matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors in Ohio can earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose when they sign up for a FanDuel Ohio account...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0