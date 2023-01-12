ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

kggfradio.com

Osage County Man Dies in Collision

On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
ocolly.com

OSU football: What Michigan State transfer Collins means for Cowboys

Another day. Another incoming transfer for Oklahoma State. Saturday afternoon, former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins announced his transfer via Twitter. He becomes OSU’s 11th transfer and first transfer running back. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler originally committed to OSU but flipped to Minnesota on Friday. Collins, a...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County

A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift

Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
