This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Jade Avedisian is getting lots of attention at Chili Bowl -- and rightly so
During a qualifying race on Tuesday, the 16-year-old became the first female to ever finish on the podium at the Chili Bowl Nationals
kggfradio.com
Osage County Man Dies in Collision
On Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision around 3:10 pm on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140 and nine miles west of Avant. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley D. Prather of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 in a Ford F350 pickup, and 58-year-old Westley W. Bonniger of Mannford was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the same road. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee man dies in crash involving tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man died in a crash overnight on the Turner Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash just after midnight on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa. Troopers are still working to determine what led to the crash involving a...
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
ocolly.com
OSU football: What Michigan State transfer Collins means for Cowboys
Another day. Another incoming transfer for Oklahoma State. Saturday afternoon, former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins announced his transfer via Twitter. He becomes OSU’s 11th transfer and first transfer running back. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler originally committed to OSU but flipped to Minnesota on Friday. Collins, a...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
The Horrific Murders at This Oklahoma Campsite Helped Inspire ‘Friday the 13th’
Today's the day...Friday the 13th! If you're a fan of horror movies and Jason Voorhees then I'm sure like myself you'll spend this evening watching as many "Friday The 13th" movies as you can. "ki ki ki, ma ma ma." LEARN HOW AN OKLAHOMA TRUE CRIME INSPIRED "FRIDAY THE 13TH"...
News On 6
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities say a 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a Tulsa apartment complex shooting Saturday night. Police were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments just before 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Whitehead with TPD. Officers found the injured man near a black Cadillac Escalade...
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
news9.com
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
KTUL
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
