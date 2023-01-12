ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Related
cbs17

Mother identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died. The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Person dies in RPD custody

Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant

Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus

Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC

