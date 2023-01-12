Read full article on original website
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
cbs17
Mother identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died. The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy...
WRAL
Police searching for suspect in American Tobacco Campus shooting
Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
WRAL
Person dies in RPD custody
Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road. Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
6 officers placed on leave after person in custody of Raleigh police dies outside sweepstakes parlor, chief says Taser was used
Raleigh police are investigating after an in-custody death.
cbs17
‘A walking miracle’: Raleigh mass shooting survivor to be released from hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A survivor of the Hedingham mass shooting in Raleigh will be released from the hospital on Wednesday. According to a GoFundMe page organized by Mary Kathryn Kurth, Marcelle “Lynn” Gardner was hospitalized on Oct. 13, 2022 after being shot. “Today, after nearly 100...
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
cbs17
Oxford felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting two people, leaving one to die: USDOJ
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentence, William...
Multiple families sue city of Raleigh over 'no-knock' raid on the wrong home
Three families are suing the the city of Raleigh after police officers raided the wrong home in May 2020. Detective Omar Abdullah led that raid – and was later fired after a string of wrongful drug arrests. It's a civil rights lawsuit over a "no-knock" warrant, and it's at...
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Garner police charge woman for trafficking drugs on Garner Magnet High School campus
Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning to buy the drugs as "Jake, the auto mechanic teacher." WRAL News has learned "Jake" is Jake Stevens. Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning...
WRAL
Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
WRAL
Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus
Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
WRAL
Day care fire involving Molotov cocktail being investigated as arson
A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care is currently under investigation for reports of sexual assault after multiple complaints were made against the same employee. A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
