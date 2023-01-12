Read full article on original website
Putnam County Fire & Rescue helping family of 5-year-old who was severely burned
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – As a 5-year-old boy continues to recover after being severely burned, Putnam County firefighters are raising money to help him and his family. Nathan Scott, of Hawthorne, is at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, where, according to his mother, he is still on a ventilator but showing signs of getting better.
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER – A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
Necropsy on orca that died after washing ashore in Palm Coast finds no sign of human effects
PALM COAST, Fla. – A necropsy has been done on a 21-foot orca that died after washing up Wednesday morning on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. The necropsy found no sign of human effects and nothing ingested. The...
Ex-St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director wants reduced sentence
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director, who was sentenced in August 2021 to 88 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency, is asking for a reduced prison sentence. Additionally, Raye Brutnell was ordered to pay...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
Authorities: Emaciated dogs rescued from home in Crescent City, 2 facing charges
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two people are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dogs that were said to be in bad shape were taken from a home in Crescent City, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to a complaint affidavit, Putnam County deputies were called to...
Game Day has sunshine, followed by cold temperatures in the low 30s
Game Day will be exciting with a dose of cold temperatures. Before you leave the house to tailgate be sure to dress in layers. A freeze warning remains in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia until Sunday at nine in the morning. Small craft advisory remains in effect until...
State files motion for 6-member jury in trial of Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit has filed a motion to impanel a six-member jury for the trial of Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, according to St. Johns County court records. In the motion, the...
