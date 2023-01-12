Read full article on original website
Rockford woman found dead in Christmas Eve house fire identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61-year-old Debra Lamb. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing. The fire […]
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies Hailed as Heroes for Saving Elderly Woman's Life
Three deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Department in northern Illinois are being applauded for possibly saving the life of an elderly woman who was discovered on the floor of her home during a well-being check. On Friday morning, Deputy Katie Gordon was tasked with making phone calls as part...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois
Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
NBC Chicago
Fire Tears Through Schaumburg Structure, Closing Roads and Sending Flames Shooting Into Air
Firefighters in suburban Schaumburg say no injuries were reported after a blaze tore through a storage facility Thursday night. According to scene video shot by NBC 5’s Bridget Minogue, the fire sent smoke billowing into the air out of a building in the 1000 block of West Lunt at approximately 7 p.m.
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?
Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
CBS News
Resident hospitalized after fire inside three story apartment in Hoffman Estates
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – One person was injured following an apartment fire in Hoffman Estates Friday night, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the three-story apartment, in the 600 block of Bode Circle Drive around 10:31 p.m. The fire started on the first...
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed
An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
