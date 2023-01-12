ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Lakewood, IL

CBS Chicago

Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash. 
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
CHEBANSE, IL
WGN TV

As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois

Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator. Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer. In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.
ADDISON, IL
1440 WROK

Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?

Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Two killed after head-on crash on I-39

MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MENDOTA, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

