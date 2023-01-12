Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Flu-Related Hospitalizations Fall in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) — The weekly flu update shows a big decline in the number of hospitalizations in Minnesota. The State Health Department reports 75 people were hospitalized with influenza last week compared to 185 the previous week. There were 11 more flu-related deaths through January 7th for a total of 118 this season. Only one Minnesota school had a flu outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Some health officials are hoping the flu season peaked early this winter.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
Minnesota Vaccination Rates Drop Over Parent Concerns
(St. Paul, MN) — Vaccination rates among Minnesota’s children are dropping as parents voice concerns about the safety of shots. Health officials say parental hesitancy surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination has moved into concern about other common immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations among Minnesota kindergarteners hit a decade low in the 2021-2022 school year. Officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics are cautioning parents that weaker vaccination numbers are leading to more measles outbreaks in Minnesota and other states.
Kelsea Ballerini Coming To Minnesota In March
She loves to tease us so we knew she had some sort of announcement coming! Kelsea Ballerini just announced part two of her popular Heartfirst Tour and it includes a stop in Minnesota later this year. The first part of the tour kicked off late last year and included only...
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Third snowiest winter on record to date
erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The storm that hit Minnesota between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17, was historic when it came to tree damage and brought multiple days of heavy mixed precipitation, along with wind, and a pile of super sticky heavy wet snow across the state. Our area around the big lake got anywhere from 12-16 inches of the dense white stuff. Along with it came damage to countless trees across...
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers
With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has been advocating for family farmers and rural […] The post A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
