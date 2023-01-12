Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Johnson City Press
Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in numerous events in the region this month.
Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late civil rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Commission looks at temporary stopping rezoning on South Fork of Holston
A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study of the area is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission...
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Events and Gaming Center looks to rebuild after fire
ABINGDON — It’s business as usual for a nonprofit organization after a Christmastime fire left its building with extensive damage. The Dec. 27 blaze at Appalachian Events and Gaming Center at 300 Senior Drive originated in the HVAC system.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Johnson City Press
Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College's Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) has developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release picture of person of interest in car break-in near high school in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest after several car break-ins near a high school. Deputies said the crimes happened around Lees Creek Road, near C.A. Erwin High School. If you have any information, you are asked to...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14
Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Johnson City Press
KIngsport to mark MLK's legacy with parade, luncheon and vigil
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967. Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
Johnson City Press
Chamber of Commerce holds 108th Annual Meeting, appoints new leadership
The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting. The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
Johnson City Press
Bulls Gap students win national STEM competition
BULLS GAP— Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter, well three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that. BGS eighth grader Hayden Good along with seventh graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 1/6 – 1/12/23
Paul Arthur McCandless Of Dovers Branch Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/10/2022 And Charged With Habitual Felon And Was Issued A Unsecured Bond.
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
wccbcharlotte.com
School Closings/Remote Learning Days for January 13th
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. – Ashe County schools has announced it will have a remote learning day due to wintry weather. Avery County Schools are closed while Watauga County is also having a remote learning day. Original (Jan. 12, 2023):. AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County Schools has announced that...
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
