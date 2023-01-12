ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Unicoi County Public Library creates story time program for adults with special needs

By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in numerous events in the region this month.

Martin Luther King Day is officially observed on Monday, Jan. 16, but the region has observed several events as far back as December in honor of the late civil rights leader. Some of the earliest began on Dec. 12. The Jonesborough Area Ministerial Alliance Pantry Food Drive at the McKinney Center goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16. The phone number is 423-753-0562.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation

Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Professional Development offering Pharmacy Technician Certification course

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development will offer its three-month Pharmacy Technician Certification Training Course starting Feb. 7. The class, limited to 35 students, will provide an overview of skills and knowledge required to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients in retail and hospital pharmacy settings. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified, and the course offers sessions to accommodate new PTCB requirements.
Johnson City Press

Northeast holding three MLK events Jan. 19-20

KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College will host three events Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in downtown Kingsport to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Office of Inclusive Excellence and the College's Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) has developed a multi-pronged approach to encourage open discussion among students and gauge ways to better serve need-to-reach populations.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14

Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

KIngsport to mark MLK's legacy with parade, luncheon and vigil

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 1967. Those words from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring true today, 55 years after the famed civil rights leader was shot to death 500 miles from Kingsport on the other side of Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 247 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ009-015-122030- Ashe NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Smyth VA- western Alleghany, northwestern Watauga and Ashe Counties in. northwestern North Carolina, Smyth and western Grayson Counties in. southwestern Virginia through 330 PM EST…. At 246 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 6 miles south of Abingdon...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Bulls Gap students win national STEM competition

BULLS GAP— Could you imagine a world without a particular scientific invention, such as the water filter, well three students at Bulls Gap School won a national STEM competition doing just that. BGS eighth grader Hayden Good along with seventh graders Kyli Taylor and Nevaeh Thomas were encouraged by...
BULLS GAP, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

School Closings/Remote Learning Days for January 13th

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. – Ashe County schools has announced it will have a remote learning day due to wintry weather. Avery County Schools are closed while Watauga County is also having a remote learning day. Original (Jan. 12, 2023):. AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County Schools has announced that...
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy