LeBron James still overall leader in NBA All-Star Game votes
NEW YORK --LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday that he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA quotes of the week
LeBron James and Luka Doncic discuss the all-time scoring record and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "KD's the first name that comes to mind for sure. His name is not 'Easy Money' and 'Slim Reaper' for no reason." Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on why he...
Spurs set NBA attendance record with 68,323 at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO -- The Spurs hosted the largest crowd ever for an NBA regular-season game in their return to the Alamodome, with 68,323 on hand for Friday's game against theGolden State Warriors. The Spurs returned to their former home to celebrate their 50th anniversary season. Spurs Hall of Famer David...
Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers hosted a pair of free agent centers, Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins, for a workout on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham. "They both looked great," Ham said after practice Saturday. "Whether or not we're able to do something with them is a different story. But we're constantly trying to kick the tires on different scenarios."
Kings rout Rockets as 4th-quarter scuffle leads to 4 ejections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. --Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500 for the first...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Lakers rip no-call at end of regulation, say foul 'clear as day'
LOS ANGELES -- A no-call on the Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.'s defense on Troy Brown Jr.'s 3-point attempt at the end of regulationleft L.A. in a foul mood Thursday night in the Lakers' eventual 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavs. The Lakers stormed back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit...
