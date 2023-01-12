Read full article on original website
Related
Bluelines: The Four All-Time Best European Hockey Players
Stan Fischler and his crew touch on many topics, including the top four European hockey players and Part 2 of an interview with Leah Hextall.
NHL
Central Scouting midterm rankings covered on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Bedard, No. 1 among North American skaters, will be a 'superstar player in the NHL'. Connor Bedard will be a "superstar player in the NHL" someday, according to David Gregory, director of NHL Central Scouting. Central Scouting on Friday revealed its midterm ranking presented by BioSteel of the top North...
Upper Deck Releases Indigenous NHL Hockey Cards
Upper Deck plans to roll out limited edition hockey trading cards to celebrate Canadian Indigenous players in collaboration with the players and families.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth
When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
markerzone.com
DEVILS' ''NEW'' THROWBACK JERSEY LEAKS ON TWITTER
The New Jersey Devils have looked fairly stylish this season in both their on-ice play and with the uniforms they've been wearing. Their home and away, along with the black 'Jersey' alternate and the Colorado Rockies-inspired Reverse Retro, but the team is set to add a fifth jersey to the fold later this season.
NHL award predictions 2023: Mid-season picks for Presidents Trophy, Rookie of the Year and more
Our NHL award predictions are here as the 2022-23 season reaches its midway point. Sportsnaut has tallied top contenders for
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
Comments / 0