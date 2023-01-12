ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Activists, family rally for man who died after arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The calls for accountability are growing after a Memphis man died after being arrested by Memphis Police officers last week. Supporters of Tyre Nichols came together for a protest Saturday. The 29-year-old died days after being arrested by Memphis Police after they say he was driving recklessly. Prior to taking Nichols into […]
localmemphis.com

2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
WREG

Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
WREG

Two men fire shots at people inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis. According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue. Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims […]
WREG

Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
WREG

Woman accused of stabbing man after argument about text

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in Hickory Hill early Friday morning. Memphis Police responded to an apartment complex on South Landing Way at around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Court documents say that the victim told police that he and the suspect, identified as Alycia Hernandez, […]
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
WREG

2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
WREG

Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
WREG

Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
neareport.com

126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old

MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
