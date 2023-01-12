Read full article on original website
Activists, family rally for man who died after arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The calls for accountability are growing after a Memphis man died after being arrested by Memphis Police officers last week. Supporters of Tyre Nichols came together for a protest Saturday. The 29-year-old died days after being arrested by Memphis Police after they say he was driving recklessly. Prior to taking Nichols into […]
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
Woman helps detain Parkway Village burglar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a victim helped detain a burglar who broke into at least two houses on a Parkway Village street on Thursday. Kandi Walker, 39, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Chippewa Road and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft of property. The […]
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Two men fire shots at people inside car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle was struck by gunfire numerous times in North Memphis. According to MPD, on January 6, 2023, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue. Officers were advised that a red Nissan Altima began to open fire in the victim’s direction. The victims […]
Woman’s Infiniti stolen from her driveway in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Video footage captured four suspects stealing a woman’s Infiniti out of her driveway on Saturday. According to MPD, on January 13, 2022, at 5:10 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft in the 8900 block of Lindstrom Lane. Officers were told that four suspects driving a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle, a […]
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes, calling her boyfriend, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding a woman who has been reported missing after she left with a man to get cigarettes. According to police, 47-year-old Jean Merritt told her boyfriend that she was going to the store with Kenny Bates to get cigarettes around 9 p.m. Thursday night, January 12.
‘Beyond Emmett Till’: Family of man who died after police chase wants justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man who died following an encounter with Memphis Police is speaking out in hopes of seeking justice. Tyre Nichols died earlier this week after what is being called a “confrontation” with Memphis Police. Jamicka Hill says her 29-year-old cousin was left unrecognizable from a brutal beating. “Oh, my […]
Woman accused of stabbing man after argument about text
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in Hickory Hill early Friday morning. Memphis Police responded to an apartment complex on South Landing Way at around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Court documents say that the victim told police that he and the suspect, identified as Alycia Hernandez, […]
Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.
MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl
MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence. On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
126 years in prison for woman who murdered 8-year-old
MARION, Ark. – A woman was sentenced to 126 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an 8-year old this week. Michael Snell – Managing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney – and Sonia E. Fonticiella – Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, prosecuted 25-year-old Shanteria Nicole Montgomery. A Crittenden County Circuit Court jury took less than an hour and a half to convict Montgomery of first–degree murder in the April 10, 2022, fatal shooting of 8-year old Ja’Maiyah Hall.
