Minnesota lawmakers pushing for free school lunches
ST PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Will Minnesota become the third state to provide free meals to all public school students? Bills are being offered by lawmakers in both the House and Senate. Governor Tim Walz has already voiced his support saying, “It’s time to provide universal school meals to make sure every kid can succeed and that no child goes hungry”. Supporters say 1 in 4 food-insecure kids come from a household that doesn’t qualify for the federal school lunch program. California and Maine are currently the only states to provide free meals to all students.
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
Minnesota lawmakers weighing policies impacting kids
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota House bill is in its early stages of work before landing on Governor Tim Walz’s desk. The bill supports free school meals for all students, regardless of income, and it cleared through the first House committee yesterday. “We know that proper nutrition...
Tax conformity bill delivers tax cuts
ST PAUL, Minn. — By State Capitol standards, the Minnesota tax conformity bill came together at lightning speed, making it to the governor's desk just nine days into the 2023 Session. In the simplest terms, it will line up the Minnesota tax code with Uncle Sam's, something that's often...
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
MORA, Minn. – Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed."Heuer says a Cambridge home care agency has hired her, and she's taking care of her partner with a disability, Randy, at their home in Mora, but she's not getting paid for it."The background check hasn't cleared yet, and so I can't start working," Heuer said. "[The agency] said the day they get the word, I'm good. I did all the training. I...
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
Want Legal Pot In Minnesota? Walz Wants You To Sign This Online Petition
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wants recreational marijuana legalized. He says that the current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good, and it's time Minnesotans of legal age can make their own decisions regarding cannabis use. Information about the latest cannabis legalization bill:. Lawmakers introduced a 243-page bill that highlighted...
MNsure Hosts Health Insurance Sign-Up Sessions Before Open Enrollment Ends
DULUTH, Minn. — The deadline is approaching to enroll in a healthcare plan from the open marketplace, so on Thursday Minnesota residents could get personalized help in choosing what option works best for their budget and healthcare needs at the Duluth Public Library. The open market for health insurance...
A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers
With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has been advocating for family farmers and rural […] The post A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Another View: Legislature needs to rein in university
***Arne Carlson was Minnesota governor from 1991-1999. Richard Painter is a law professor at the University of Minnesota. One of the most treasured tenets of the American Dream is that adults will leave to their children a better world than they inherited. The focus was always on the betterment of our children.
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
How To Start An LLC In Minnesota 2023: Free Guide
Starting a new business can be an arduous process. It involves thinking up an awesome idea, dreaming and planning to make the idea a reality, actually following through with your plan, and pivoting when the inevitable changing of plans has to happen. There are many steps to the process, and so many chances along the way to give up on your dream to start a new business. One of these overwhelming decisions is the choice of how to form your new business. You could choose an S-Corp, a C-Corp, an LLC, or a sole proprietorship. Each has its benefits and drawbacks, but some are better than others for your specific situation.
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota's top political leaders promised Wednesday to “bring it home” on legislation that would expand affordable housing. “Not only is this the morally right thing to do — our economic future...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Minnesota Renovating State Building For Twice What a New Build Costs
State lawmakers approved a plan to renovate the State Office Building in Saint Paul, but it's going to cost us... a lot!. If you were planning to do a renovation project on your home, but the cost to do the project ended up being twice as much as it would cost to just tear your home down and build a new one, would you still go through with the reno project?
