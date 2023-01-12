Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Related
fox29.com
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
wfpg.com
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say a woman died after she was hit by a driver while biking on Friday evening.
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ
In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
Ocean City, NJ Has a New, Tougher Plan for Discouraging Rowdy Teens
Officials in Ocean City have mapped out a new, tougher plan for discouraging rowdy teenage behavior, one with harsher consequences for offenders. The Jersey Shore town has been plagued by out-of-control teens for the last two summers, and are attempting to stave off another, OCNJ Daily reports. For example, large...
Atlantic City Ice Rink Group Adds Former Borgata Exec to Board
A group that one day hopes to build a new ice rink/athletic complex in the Atlantic City/Egg Harbor Township/Galloway Township area has added a former casino executive to its Board of Directors. The South Jersey Ice and Athletic Center Association is the group behind a possible effort to construct a...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
The Best Bagels in South Jersey
When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted. For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel. I ask, is there...
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
Man Tries To Set Fire To A Church Cross In Gloucester County
A man tried to set fire to a cross in front of a Catholic church in Gloucester County, authorities said.Woodbury police are investigating the act of vandalism that took place at St Patrick's/Holy Angels church on Friday, Jan. 13.ALSO SEE: Suspect Tied to Several Church Vandalism CasesA suspect was …
The spotted lanternfly egg hunt is on in South Jersey
Burlington County is looking for volunteers this winter to help identify and destroy the eggs of spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect that has been wreaking havoc on trees and vegetation in the region.
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing
They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 2