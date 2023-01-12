Read full article on original website
Related
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois
Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
Just 3 Illinois Counties at ‘High' Community Level Status as COVID-19 Numbers Improve
In a notable change from months past, only three of Illinois' 102 counties remain at "high" community level status, with improvements in COVID-19 case rates and other metrics occurring in recent weeks, according to the state's Department of Public Health. As of Friday, 59 counties were ranked at an elevated...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
20+ Places You Can’t Buy Liquor On Sundays In Illinois
The state loosening its grip on the sale and delivery of our beloved frothy beverages isn't news. But before you start chugging your favorite brews at any time of day, it's important to note that the hours and days for liquor sales may vary depending on your specific location. That's...
3 Specific Reasons You Need To Avoid Illinois On Friday The 13th
Attention all potential visitors to the great state of Illinois: if you value your life and your well-being, you will avoid setting foot in our fine state on Friday the 13th. That's right. Friday the 13th. The day of superstition and bad luck. But why, you might ask, should you...
Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season
Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
Watch Spelunkers Explore Uncharted Areas of Illinois Caverns
There are few things more exciting that exploring in an area never seen before by anyone else. That's what happened recently when some spelunkers adventured in uncharted areas of Illinois Caverns. Illinois Caverns is one of the few caves in the state open to the public. Many parts of it...
Illinois Sleepers Doze Off With 4 Of These Every Single Night
Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
Illinois-Made: Surprising Products From the Prairie State
Illinois is known for many things, but did you know that it is also home to a wide variety of products that are made right here in the Prairie State? From everyday items to high-tech innovations, these five products might surprise you with their Illinois roots. Caterpillar Inc. Based in...
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0