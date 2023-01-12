ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois

Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
25 Sure-Fire Ways To Annoy Someone From Illinois

Visitors to Illinois, welcome! We're glad you're here to experience all that our great state has to offer. But before you embark on your journey, we'd like to give you a little heads-up on some things that may unintentionally annoy locals. There's More To Illinois Than Chicago. First and foremost,...
20+ Places You Can’t Buy Liquor On Sundays In Illinois

The state loosening its grip on the sale and delivery of our beloved frothy beverages isn't news. But before you start chugging your favorite brews at any time of day, it's important to note that the hours and days for liquor sales may vary depending on your specific location. That's...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Move Over Bears, It’s Eagle Watching Season

Got a case of the post-holiday doldrums? The eagles are here to perk things up. January and February are prime months for bald eagle watching in Illinois, with some 3,000 of the raptors hanging out in the state during the winter. According to state wildlife officials, this is the largest population of wintering bald eagles in the continental U.S.
Watch Spelunkers Explore Uncharted Areas of Illinois Caverns

There are few things more exciting that exploring in an area never seen before by anyone else. That's what happened recently when some spelunkers adventured in uncharted areas of Illinois Caverns. Illinois Caverns is one of the few caves in the state open to the public. Many parts of it...
Illinois Sleepers Doze Off With 4 Of These Every Single Night

Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
Illinois-Made: Surprising Products From the Prairie State

Illinois is known for many things, but did you know that it is also home to a wide variety of products that are made right here in the Prairie State? From everyday items to high-tech innovations, these five products might surprise you with their Illinois roots. Caterpillar Inc. Based in...
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms

Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
