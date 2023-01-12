ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Comments / 23

Lisa Edwards
3d ago

after JESUS was crusifiction we no longer have to sacrifice animals JESUS was the sacrifice for a new covenant

Reply(11)
7
The Big Vaschstuppe
3d ago

Only in Hamtramistan. 5 times a day high volume calls to prayer interspersed with the screams of dying animals. Perfectly normal for stone age deity worshippers. Turn up your Frankie Yankovic records.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy