Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Related
Miami Dolphins predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win Buffalo Bills playoff game?
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Miami Dolphins to win their wild-card playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out as the effects from a concussion suffered Dec. 25 have left him unable to practice. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a broken finger....
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?
In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Need To Let Skylar Thompson Loose
When I watched Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson play Sunday against the New York Jets, he played like a quarterback playing, not to lose. What I mean by that is he seemed indecisive about whether to throw the ball or take off and run. That was fine last week, but with a win-or-go-home game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, his mentality must be different. Thompson must leave it all on the field. He must trust his receivers when he throws the ball. Now, I know this part of the learning curve of a rookie, but Thompson isn’t your typical rookie. He’s 25 years old and older than our starter Tua Tagovailoa, so he has more experience than the usual rookie playing in college. I saw that in the preseason, but that’s the preseason, and he will have to make some plays to have any chance.
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Dolphins' practice squad DT Jaylen Twyman on Bills' Damar Hamlin: ‘That's my brother' | Habib
MIAMI GARDENS — He wasn’t watching the "Monday Night Football" game a couple of weeks ago when the unthinkable happened. He has only watched a clip. It was enough to know he never wants to see it again. Who among us does? The fact that Buffalo Bills safety...
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Buffalo Bills are the America's Team in these NFL playoffs, but take the Dolphins on Sunday
It’s hard not to root for the Buffalo Bills in these NFL playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia is the most tortured fan base in the league. They have made four Super Bowl appearances and failed to earn a single Lombardi Trophy.
Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday
CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
'I'll never forget this experience': Fans finally see loyalty pay off with Jaguars' success
It hasn't been easy for Jaguars fans over the past decade-plus. While the team reached the playoffs in 2017, that feels like a blip on the radar compared to the losses that have piled up more than trash at a landfill site. After the team's 20-16 victory over the Tennessee...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) Full practice. CB Kader Kohou (thumb) RB Jeff...
Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
FanSided
304K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0