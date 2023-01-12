ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Buffalo Bills beat Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round. The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.
Dolphins Need To Let Skylar Thompson Loose

When I watched Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson play Sunday against the New York Jets, he played like a quarterback playing, not to lose. What I mean by that is he seemed indecisive about whether to throw the ball or take off and run. That was fine last week, but with a win-or-go-home game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, his mentality must be different. Thompson must leave it all on the field. He must trust his receivers when he throws the ball. Now, I know this part of the learning curve of a rookie, but Thompson isn’t your typical rookie. He’s 25 years old and older than our starter Tua Tagovailoa, so he has more experience than the usual rookie playing in college. I saw that in the preseason, but that’s the preseason, and he will have to make some plays to have any chance.
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Miami welcoming 24 new football additions to campus on Sunday

CB Davonte Brown (UCF transfer) OL Javion Cohen (Alabama transfer) DL Branson Deen (Purdue transfer) DL Thomas Gore (Georgia State transfer) OL Matthew Lee (UCF transfer) LB Francisco Mauigoa (Washington State transfer) OL Samson Okunlola. SAF Kaleb Spencer. OL Antonio Tripp. WR Robby Washington. LB Bobby Washington. EDGE Jayden Wayne.
Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

OL Kendall Lamm (ankle) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) Full practice. CB Kader Kohou (thumb) RB Jeff...
