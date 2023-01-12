Read full article on original website
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Commission looks at temporary stopping rezoning on South Fork of Holston
A Sullivan County commissioner is asking for a moratorium on rezoning of properties on or near the South Fork of the Holston River until a complete study of the area is conducted to determine whether the area can handle additional residences. Commissioner Joe Carr brought the resolution to the commission...
Some homeowners pushing back as mega-egg facility starts construction in Union County
SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — The Sharps Chapel community in Union County will soon be welcoming new neighbors. At the cross-section of some Sharps Chapel roads, excavation is underway. Up to 72,000 chickens will be moving into the new Alpes Sanfer Pharmaceutical Egg Facility. These hens will lay pathogen-free eggs...
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Elk Avenue utilities relocation will be rescheduled
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed the public that work has been temporarily delayed a construction project on Elk Avenue between the Broad Street split to North Roan Street to relocate utilities. The relocation will require the closure of the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue in that block.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
WBIR
Newport Grammar School closed for roof damage
Newport Grammer School will be closed on Monday. A spokesperson for the school said strong winds on Thursday caused a portion of the roof to come off.
Johnson City Press
Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers
ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14
Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
Johnson City Press
Wise County supervisors re-elect 2022 leadership, hear prosecutor’s proposals
WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership. The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport gets dusted with snow Friday, Saturday
KINGSPORT — Big, fluffy snowflakes fell from the sky Friday night and Saturday morning. But they didn’t stay around long.
