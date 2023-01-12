ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council approves changes in eligibility requirements for hiring new police and firefighters

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved several changes in the eligibility requirements for hiring new police officers and firefighters, discussed funding problems with the Elizabethton Golf Course and changes in recycling. Danny Hilbert, the city’s street and sanitation manager, told the council that Carter County Landfill manager Benny...
Johnson City Press

Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation

Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elk Avenue utilities relocation will be rescheduled

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed the public that work has been temporarily delayed a construction project on Elk Avenue between the Broad Street split to North Roan Street to relocate utilities. The relocation will require the closure of the eastbound lane on Elk Avenue in that block.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
BRISTOL, VA
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

John Deere ‘Right to Repair’ agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas was a time of giving for Elizabethton and Carter County utility and road workers

ELIZABETHTON — The Christmas weekend in 2022 will be one that many of the workers of the City of Elizabethton and Carter County won’t forget. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and lower and with strong wind gusts, the city and county work crews had to respond to emergencies throughout the city and county. They worked long hours in the frigid conditions so that their fellow citizens didn’t freeze. It was definitely a time to give rather than to receive.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 14

Jan. 14, 1892: The Comet reported troubling news. “Some months ago The Comet published the fact that the long bridge across the French Broad, on the railroad between Morristown and Asheville, N. C., was burned. A temporary bridge was then built and has been in use since that time. Yesterday the high waters swept it away, and trains on that road will be delayed until it can be rebuilt. The company will now probably lose no time in putting in a staunch iron structure. That is the trouble.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wise County supervisors re-elect 2022 leadership, hear prosecutor’s proposals

WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors starts 2023 by carrying over 2022’s leadership. The board voted at Thursday’s reorganizational meeting to have Supervisor J.H. Rivers continue as board chair and John Schoolcraft as vice chair. Following the reorganization vote, the BOS voted in its first regular meeting of 2023 to approve a memorandum of understanding between the county and Wise County Industrial Development Authority over upgrades to the former Sykes Enterprises building.
WJHL

Higher elevation county road crews prepare for winter weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Both the Carter County and Unicoi County highway departments have been working since this morning to get the roads ready for the incoming winter weather. As early as 7 a.m., workers with the Carter County Highway Department were called in on their day off to start clearing the roads. Thursday […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

