Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT holds public information open house to discuss reconstruction of Darien Bridge

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation hosted a public information open house in Darien today for their plans to reconstruct the Darien Bridge. It’s the main connection between Darien and Brunswick along Highway 17 and business owners and people who live in Darien have stressed the importance of it staying open during construction.
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Sec. of Agriculture joins Savannah MLK day of service project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, but community members came together to honor his legacy a little early Thursday with a day of service. It’s a day they’ve had circled in their calendars. “Unfortunately, for the past two years, we were...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hyundai plant: Seminars to focus on welcoming new South Korean neighbors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Hyundai develops its massive electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County, officials are encouraging the community to discuss how to best welcome new South Korean neighbors. In partnership with the four counties of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, the World Trade Center is hosting a […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Charter captain supports tagging research

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE

