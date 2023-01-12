Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtoc.com
Savannah city council votes on affordable housing in Cuyler-Brownsville historic district
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New York based nonprofit, the Galvan Foundation, plans to buy 19 lots to renovated and build affordable housing in the Cuyler-Brownsville Historic District. The city council has already accepted $1 million for this project that will cost the foundation more than $6 million dollars. It’s an...
WSAV-TV
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned …. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a heated Savannah City Council meeting, council members went back and forth, trying to decide if a restaurant lounge should be given a license to sell alcohol. This was the owners of CRU Lounge’s second time appearing for the council with the same request. The...
wtoc.com
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
WJCL
Savannah's 6th district to hold community archiving event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is set to hold a community archiving event next weekend. Current and past community members from District 6 can contribute pieces of history to the Savannah Memory Project for the city's archive. The event is happening Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and...
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
wtoc.com
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
wtoc.com
Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend. On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
wtoc.com
GDOT holds public information open house to discuss reconstruction of Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation hosted a public information open house in Darien today for their plans to reconstruct the Darien Bridge. It’s the main connection between Darien and Brunswick along Highway 17 and business owners and people who live in Darien have stressed the importance of it staying open during construction.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
allongeorgia.com
MLK National Holiday Observance Parade, Community Service & Celebration in Statesboro January 16
To celebrate the life and legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, the 2023 MLK National Holiday Observance parade in Statesboro will be on Monday, January 16 at 2:00 pm. This year’s theme is “Community, This Is Power”. The event is hosted by the Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP.
wtoc.com
U.S. Sec. of Agriculture joins Savannah MLK day of service project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t until Monday, but community members came together to honor his legacy a little early Thursday with a day of service. It’s a day they’ve had circled in their calendars. “Unfortunately, for the past two years, we were...
Hyundai plant: Seminars to focus on welcoming new South Korean neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Hyundai develops its massive electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County, officials are encouraging the community to discuss how to best welcome new South Korean neighbors. In partnership with the four counties of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, the World Trade Center is hosting a […]
wtoc.com
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
wtoc.com
Charter captain supports tagging research
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Most people don’t consider winter to be the best time of the year to fish our coastal waters, but important research is still being done by anglers. A local captain explains how getting more people involved in the Gray FishTag research program can benefit...
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office. Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations. How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation.
allongeorgia.com
Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
