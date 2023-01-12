ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nexo 'Vehemently Denies' Allegations of Fraud Following Arrests in Bulgaria

Crypto lender Nexo says Bulgaria's investigation is "politically motivated" but will not confirm if the arrests involved company employees. Crypto lender Nexo “vehemently denies” allegations leveled at it by the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office following the arrest of four people on Friday as part of an investigation into the company.

