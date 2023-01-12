Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Related
rew-online.com
Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia
Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
phillyvoice.com
Wawa plans to transform closed Center City store into a tech training hub
When Wawa decided to close two of its Center City locations last fall, it sparked questions about the convenience chain's future in Philadelphia. On Friday, CEO Christopher Gheysens revealed that Wawa wants to turn one of those two sites into a technology hub that would bring startups together to provide tech solutions for the company, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported. The space, at 19th and Market Streets, also could provide tech training for Wawa employees, or for workers and students from other organizations.
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Starbucks Drive-Thru Planned for West Chester Diner Site
A new drive-through Starbucks is coming to the site of the West Chester Diner in West Goshen Township, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The diner will continue to be operated by owner Steve Elhendawy but will downsize from its current 260 to around 150 seats. Since the death of his partner Alex Attia in 2020, Elhendawy has been working seven days a week. He had to stop advertising the eatery as open “25 hours” and now closes at midnight.
Trenton, NJ Restaurant Expands to New Terminal at Newark Liberty Airport
A dream that's been two years in the making has finally come true for a popular Trenton restaurant and catering business. 1911 Smoke House Barbeque just opened a second location in the brand new, trendy, state of the art, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. This is big deal.
Popular Smoothie and Juice Chain Opens Their Latest Location in Langhorne
The smoothie spot recently opened its doors, and local residents are excited about their new food spot. A township in Bucks County is now home to a new smoothie and juice bar, offering healthy food options to both locals and visitors. Middletown Township is celebrating the opening of a new...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville will feature company’s largest water park, 700 rooms
The Great Wolf Lodge will feature the lodging chain’s most expansive waterpark. The quarter-of-a-billion-dollar property is under construction in Perryville in western Cecil County, MD. The 700-room property is taking reservations for strays beginning on Aug. 1. Perryville is about 20 miles west of Newark, off Interstate 95. The...
All things new in Philadelphia for the New year
Nydia Han and Ducis Rodgers show you what's new in Philadelphia, from new spots for fried chicken and International cuisine to new theatres and live shows.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hopewell Furnace in Elverson One of 21 National Parks to Visit in Pennsylvania
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson, one of 21 national parks in Pennsylvania, offers visitors interested in industrial history the chance to see a restored iron plantation, writes Harriet Comley for travel2next.
PennDOT to display plans for PA 724 Bridge Project in Robeson Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the PA 724 (Main Street) Bridge over Allegheny Creek in Robeson Township, Berks County. The existing bridge is a 73 feet long single-span steel I-beam bridge was built in 1956 and...
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A fast-growing food chain that is rapidly adding new locations throughout the country is opening another new spot in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Pennsylvania store location in Broomall, according to local reports.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
southjerseyobserver.com
Evening Membership of Haddon Fortnightly Flea Market Saturday, March 11
The Evening Membership of the Haddon Fortnightly is once again holding their Flea Market on Saturday, March 11th from 9 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Haddon Fortnightly building, on the corner of Grove Street and Kings Highway in Haddonfield, NJ. Many treasures will be featured — including antiques, collectibles,...
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2