Florida State

Critics accuse DeSantis of ignoring court in higher education dispute

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, shown speaking during 2016 graduation ceremonies at the Florida State University College of Law, is hearing lawsuits challenging some of Florida's new laws limiting instruction at state colleges and universities. [Florida State College of Law] [ Florida State College of Law ]

The big story: Florida’s higher education system has come under increasing scrutiny by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, with several efforts to control curriculum content and conversation on campuses.

Critics contend they’ve gone too far, ignoring a federal judge’s order putting some of the more far reaching measures on hold.

Most recently, plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the new law that restricts lessons about race asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to stop the DeSantis administration from collecting information about college and university expenses tied to diversity, equity and inclusion. The administration said it wanted the details to help craft a new budget that does not include these concepts.

The plaintiffs contend the request flies in the face of Walker’s injunction preventing implementation of the law, which he called “dystopian.” Read more from the News Service of Florida.

Meanwhile, testimony in a case over the state’s “intellectual freedom” law entered its third day, Florida Phoenix reports.

In other higher education news, university leadership continued to make headlines.

• The University of Florida is building a $300,000 swimming pool at the school’s new president’s home, Fresh Take Florida reports.

• Former Florida International University president Mark Rosenberg won’t return to teaching after faculty groups criticized the move, but he will continue to get his $376,000 salary, the Miami Herald reports.

• The Hillsdale College dean appointed to serve on New College’s board of trustees pushed back against reports that he and others are plotting a conservative takeover of the school, Daily Signal reports.

Hot topics

Attendance zones: Hillsborough County School Board members are echoing public concerns about an administration proposal to redraw school boundaries. Some are disconcerted that diversity has not been a priority in the discussions.

Gender issues: Gov. Ron DeSantis and top Republican lawmakers said they’re exploring extending the state’s limitations on the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation to fourth through sixth grades, Daily Mail reports. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty has called for such a move, Florida Phoenix reports. • An Orange County School Board member associated with Moms for Liberty failed in her attempt to change the school district’s rules regarding transgender students’ use of restrooms aligned with their gender identity, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Materials challenges: Several national free speech organizations criticized the Duval County school district for canceling the performance of a Tony award-winning play about a 1923 Yiddish play that featured Broadway’s first kiss between two women, the Associated Press reports. They urged the district to reverse its decision. • Some central Florida school media specialists say the state’s new training on book selection is overly broad and needs to be rewritten, WFTV reports.

School security: The Miami-Dade County school district’s police chief has been hired to lead the city of Doral police department, the Miami Herald reports. • Some parents and staff members at a Lee County elementary school say alarms and door locks are not working at their temporary campus, which is being used during a rebuilding project, WINK reports. • The Leon County school district is expanding its armed guard presence to include after-school programs, WTXL reports.

Teacher shortage: Volusia County schools have begun looking to international sources to fill remaining teacher vacancies, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

From the police blotter ... A Broward County teacher arrested after her 1-year-old died of drug poisoning has been banned from working with students, WPLG reports.

From the court docket ... A federal appeals court has scheduled a May hearing for a case in which a Tampa Christian school has challenged the FHSAA over public prayer at a state championship football game, the News Service of Florida reports.

• • •

floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Florida Democratic Chair Manny Diaz Resigns After Disappointing 2022 Election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Manny Diaz, the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation following a disastrous 2022 election season for the party. Diaz, not to be confused by Ron DeSantis's Education Secretary of the same name, issued criticisms of party bureaucracy in his official statement. The 2022...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Instructors from Florida’s colleges and universities took to the stand Friday as part of the first week in a federal challenge to a law that they say limits their ability to lecture freely in classrooms. Robin Goodman is an English professor at Florida State University and is a plaintiff in the case. She said that […] The post Day 5 of trial testimony: FL higher ed instructors say 2021 law ended up limiting class discussions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis installed 6 new trustees at Sarasota’s New College. Who are they?

Gov. Ron DeSantis stirred controversy this month with his selection of six noted conservatives for the board of trustees at New College of Florida. Most of his picks are not new to Florida education politics — having advised the governor on state policy or curriculum. What is new is the degree of direct influence they will have on the State University System’s smallest school.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Maybe Florida needs more Citizens policyholders, not fewer | Letters

Should Citizens be the insurer of first resort? | Column, Jan. 12. Back in the 1980s, my wife and I were newly graduated dentists starting our own practice in Palm Harbor. At the time, insurance corporations were the only place to get malpractice insurance. The premiums escalated every year with double-digit increases. This was becoming a burden, and the dental societies and legislators were noticing. The result of this was that the state started a company to write dental malpractice insurance much like Citizens is to homeowners. After purchasing these policies, our premiums went down for several years and finally stabilized at an acceptable rate. I agree with the author’s assessment. When you remove corporate profits and financial shenanigans, state-run insurance is a viable alternative. Citizens has easily accessible financial statements for download. From what I can tell they made $80 million profit last year and have a reserve of $9 billion. Not too shabby.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida wants its own version of a small conservative college in Michigan

When Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative members to the New College of Florida board of trustees on Jan. 6, top state officials expressed a desire to turn the Sarasota school into “a Hillsdale of the South.” It’s a reference to Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in southern Michigan known for its increasing ties to DeSantis’ education initiatives.
SARASOTA, FL
