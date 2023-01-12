Critics accuse DeSantis of ignoring court in higher education dispute

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker, shown speaking during 2016 graduation ceremonies at the Florida State University College of Law, is hearing lawsuits challenging some of Florida's new laws limiting instruction at state colleges and universities. [Florida State College of Law] [ Florida State College of Law ]

The big story: Florida’s higher education system has come under increasing scrutiny by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, with several efforts to control curriculum content and conversation on campuses.

Critics contend they’ve gone too far, ignoring a federal judge’s order putting some of the more far reaching measures on hold.

Most recently, plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the new law that restricts lessons about race asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to stop the DeSantis administration from collecting information about college and university expenses tied to diversity, equity and inclusion. The administration said it wanted the details to help craft a new budget that does not include these concepts.

The plaintiffs contend the request flies in the face of Walker’s injunction preventing implementation of the law, which he called “dystopian.” Read more from the News Service of Florida.

Meanwhile, testimony in a case over the state’s “intellectual freedom” law entered its third day, Florida Phoenix reports.

In other higher education news, university leadership continued to make headlines.

• The University of Florida is building a $300,000 swimming pool at the school’s new president’s home, Fresh Take Florida reports.

• Former Florida International University president Mark Rosenberg won’t return to teaching after faculty groups criticized the move, but he will continue to get his $376,000 salary, the Miami Herald reports.

• The Hillsdale College dean appointed to serve on New College’s board of trustees pushed back against reports that he and others are plotting a conservative takeover of the school, Daily Signal reports.

Hot topics

Attendance zones: Hillsborough County School Board members are echoing public concerns about an administration proposal to redraw school boundaries. Some are disconcerted that diversity has not been a priority in the discussions.

Gender issues: Gov. Ron DeSantis and top Republican lawmakers said they’re exploring extending the state’s limitations on the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation to fourth through sixth grades, Daily Mail reports. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty has called for such a move, Florida Phoenix reports. • An Orange County School Board member associated with Moms for Liberty failed in her attempt to change the school district’s rules regarding transgender students’ use of restrooms aligned with their gender identity, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Materials challenges: Several national free speech organizations criticized the Duval County school district for canceling the performance of a Tony award-winning play about a 1923 Yiddish play that featured Broadway’s first kiss between two women, the Associated Press reports. They urged the district to reverse its decision. • Some central Florida school media specialists say the state’s new training on book selection is overly broad and needs to be rewritten, WFTV reports.

School security: The Miami-Dade County school district’s police chief has been hired to lead the city of Doral police department, the Miami Herald reports. • Some parents and staff members at a Lee County elementary school say alarms and door locks are not working at their temporary campus, which is being used during a rebuilding project, WINK reports. • The Leon County school district is expanding its armed guard presence to include after-school programs, WTXL reports.

Teacher shortage: Volusia County schools have begun looking to international sources to fill remaining teacher vacancies, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

From the police blotter ... A Broward County teacher arrested after her 1-year-old died of drug poisoning has been banned from working with students, WPLG reports.

From the court docket ... A federal appeals court has scheduled a May hearing for a case in which a Tampa Christian school has challenged the FHSAA over public prayer at a state championship football game, the News Service of Florida reports.

Don’t miss a story. Yesterday’s roundup is just a click away.

Before you go ... Looking for a fresh approach to your math woes? Check out Howie Hua on TikTok. He teaches teachers how to teach math. Worth a peek.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.