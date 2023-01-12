Read full article on original website
Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Autauga; Dallas The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Autauga County in central Alabama East central Dallas County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CST. * At 1218 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located over Dallas County Horse Arena, or over Selma, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Valley Grande, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Billingsley, Booth, Mulberry, Marbury, Vida Junction, Gardner Island, Burnsville, New Prospect, Barrett Creek and Dawson Mill. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Watch issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Union; Walker; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 19 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA CHEROKEE DAWSON FANNIN GILMER LUMPKIN PICKENS UNION IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CATOOSA CHATTOOGA DADE FLOYD GORDON MURRAY WALKER WHITFIELD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAIRSVILLE, BLUE RIDGE, CALHOUN, CARTERSVILLE, CHATSWORTH, COHUTTA WILDERNESS, COLWELL, DAHLONEGA, DALTON, DAWSONVILLE, DIAL, ELLIJAY, EPWORTH, FORT OGLETHORPE, HEMP, HIGDON, JASPER, LAFAYETTE, ROME, SUMMERVILLE, TRENTON, AND WOODSTOCK.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, St. Tammany and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 12/28/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 19:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Miller County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 800 PM EST/700 PM CST/. * At 715 PM EST/615 PM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to 8 miles south of Blakely to near Graceville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Cottonwood, Newton, Donalsonville, Blakely, Ashford, Arlington, Douglasville, Centerville, Madrid, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus, Jakin, Iveys Mill, Crosby, Grangeburg, Rock Hill, Donaldsonville A/P and Bellview. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for Chilton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chilton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN CHILTON COUNTY At 1214 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles west of Lay Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Jemison, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lay Lake and Waxahatchee Creek. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Florida, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. In Georgia, Coastal Glynn and Coastal Camden Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM AST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 6 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...This evening through Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
