newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession
Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. “I’m in the camp of a shallow...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
roi-nj.com
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
Doctor: New Jersey’s healthcare workforce shortage is getting worse | Opinion
I applaud Gov. Phil Murphy’s launch of an independent review of New Jersey’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a physician and leader of a non-profit home care and community health organization, I have repeatedly seen firsthand how Gov. Murphy approached the challenges of the pandemic with heart, strength, and a sense of duty to the most vulnerable.
YAHOO!
'Working remotely is here to stay': NJ considering new tax break for hybrid offices
New Jersey officials say they're contemplating a new tax break designed to lure companies interested in having their staff work from home rather than in the office full time. Teased by Gov. Phil Murphy in his State of the State address Tuesday, the proposal is still under development and would require approval from state lawmakers. It's an attempt to align the state's incentive programs with a new post-pandemic reality where employees expect flexible work schedules, said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 19 days
New Jersey homeowners have 19 days to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will...
NJ Environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop Raiding the Clean Energy Fund
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
Not one but two stimulus payments available from the state
Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? That means $500 is coming to individuals that qualify. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
New Jersey to provide grants to install refrigerated food lockers for grocery delivery
New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority has been working on innovative solutions to food insecurity. The group is now providing grants for one such solution — refrigerated food lockers.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead
Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
Gov. Murphy pitches plan to overhaul liquor licensing laws
(The Center Square) — Gov. Phil Murphy is pitching a plan to overhaul the state’s liquor licensing system by easing prohibition-era restrictions and allowing more business to sell beer and wine. The plan, unveiled during his annual State of the State address, calls for the state to "gradually relax" a cap on liquor licenses that limits local governments to one license per 3,000 residents, until it’s eventually eliminated. “This won’t...
