California State

Governor Murphy warns business leaders of recession

Gov. Phil Murphy told South Jersey business leaders Wednesday that his administration expects the state is poised to enter a recession, though he said he believes the downturn will be far less severe than the one caused by the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. “I’m in the camp of a shallow...
New Jersey Governor Says Tax Cuts are Coming This Year

As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. The Democratic governor also says he wants to renew a property tax relief program installed last...
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
'Working remotely is here to stay': NJ considering new tax break for hybrid offices

New Jersey officials say they're contemplating a new tax break designed to lure companies interested in having their staff work from home rather than in the office full time. Teased by Gov. Phil Murphy in his State of the State address Tuesday, the proposal is still under development and would require approval from state lawmakers. It's an attempt to align the state's incentive programs with a new post-pandemic reality where employees expect flexible work schedules, said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Not one but two stimulus payments available from the state

Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? That means $500 is coming to individuals that qualify. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight

A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
N.J. reports 2,363 COVID cases, 18 deaths; two counties drop to ‘medium’ community levels

New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,363 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now considers two counties — Hunterdon and Warren — to have “medium” community levels of COVID-19. The CDC previously considered them to have “high” community levels of coronavirus, along with the rest of the state’s 21 counties.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers

A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Expansion of Transco natural gas pipeline gets federal go-ahead

Environmental advocates and the BPU oppose the controversial $980 million project. A federal agency this week approved expanding an interstate natural gas pipeline, despite opposition from state officials and environmental groups who argued the project saddles ratepayers with costs for unnecessary new natural gas capacity. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission...
Gov. Murphy pitches plan to overhaul liquor licensing laws

(The Center Square) — Gov. Phil Murphy is pitching a plan to overhaul the state’s liquor licensing system by easing prohibition-era restrictions and allowing more business to sell beer and wine. The plan, unveiled during his annual State of the State address, calls for the state to "gradually relax" a cap on liquor licenses that limits local governments to one license per 3,000 residents, until it’s eventually eliminated. “This won’t...
