Singleton offers liquor license bill that would allow inactive licenses (and there are plenty) to be transferred

wrnjradio.com
Senator Singleton introduces legislation allowing transfer of inactive liquor licenses
NEW JERSEY – In a move to address New Jersey’s archaic liquor license laws, Senator Troy Singleton this week introduced legislation which would establish procedures by which a liquor license may be transferred for use as part of an economic redevelopment plan. “It is no secret that liquor...
fox5ny.com
Pushback on Gov. Murphy's plan to expand liquor licenses
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has proposed to expand the number of liquor licenses allowed in the state. However, the move is facing pushback from some restaurants.
NJDCA Announces Pre-Application Process for Section 8 Voucher Waiting List Opens Jan. 17
SUMMIT, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources will begin accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on the waiting list for a Section 8 voucher that can be used statewide for housing. The Section 8 HCV Program is a Federally funded program administered by DCA that provides housing subsidies to New Jersey residents, so they can obtain decent, safe, and sanitary housing. It is one of many programs DCA oversees to increase affordable housing opportunities in New Jersey. For more information, visit nj.gov/dca/vouchers.html or call the state at 609-292-4080.
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
cpapracticeadvisor.com
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bill establishing New Jersey Siblings’ Bill of Rights
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to maintain sibling relationships in the child welfare system, Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S1034/A1357, establishing the Siblings’ Bill of Rights in New Jersey. The bill, which will take effect immediately, will supplement the Child Placement Bill of Rights, adding a number...
njbmagazine.com
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis
In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
NJ environmentalists to Gov. Murphy: Stop raiding the Clean Energy Fund!
When Phil Murphy ran for governor in 2017 he vowed to immediately stop using money from New Jersey’s Clean Energy Fund to fill unrelated budget gaps. The money is intended to support the state’s clean energy economy. His promise has not been kept, not by a long shot.
headynj.com
NJCRC Approves 56 Cannabis Licenses
The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved 56 adult-use cannabis licenses of different types. There were 42 conditional licenses, six conditional to annual conversions, and eight annual licenses awarded. New Jersey Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Licenses Winners. NJCRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained 42 conditional licenses would be awarded. 1 2399...
New Jersey pharmacies set to provide hormonal birth control without doctor's prescription
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law that will allow pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control to patients without a doctor's prescription.Murphy says it is an important law now that the Supreme Court struck down the right to end a pregnancy."We're not just doing what's right for every New Jersey woman, which we are, to make her own decisions, we're also making New Jersey a safe haven for women from states which do not honor, or even worse, not recognize their reproductive freedoms," Murphy said.The law will not go into effect immediately. Pharmacists will have to follow protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and State Board of Medical Examiners.
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation establishing first in the nation K-12 information literacy education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed legislation (S588) establishing the requirement of K-12 instruction on information literacy under the implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards. The signing of this bipartisan legislation reaffirms the Governor’s commitment to leading the nation in public education while preparing students...
Undocumented children now covered for health insurance in NJ
Immigrant and health care advocates are eager to spread the word about a state program that now enables all children regardless of their residency or citizenship status to get public health insurance if their families meet the financial criteria. Several advocates called it New Jersey’s best kept secret of 2023,...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development awards nearly $3M in grants to businesses, organizations to bolster apprenticeship programs
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded a total of almost $3 million in funding to eight businesses and organizations under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant program which supports the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
New protections, mandatory severance for NJ workers
A state law requiring large companies in New Jersey to pay their workers severance during mass layoffs will soon go into effect, after a lengthy pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of months, companies will have to adhere to mandatory severance-pay requirements, upgraded layoff-notice rules and other...
Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law
The decision marks a victory for gun rights advocates seeking to pare down New Jersey’s restrictions on where firearms can be carried. The post Bush-appointed judge to hear both challenges to N.J. gun law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
roi-nj.com
Murphy hints at letting 2.5% CBT surcharge sunset at end of year
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday hinted at the possibility of allowing the 2.5% Corporate Business Tax surcharge to sunset at the end of 2023. “I’m on the side (of) a deal is a deal,” Murphy said on “Bloomberg: Balance of Power.” “We’ve committed that (the surcharge) would lapse and go away. And that’s where I am as we speak.”
Liquor, taxes, guns: Lots of questions after NJ's State of the State for 'Ask Governor Murphy'
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Senate President Nicholas Scutari, right, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, second right, before he delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature at the statehouse, in Trenton. The governor returns to WNYC at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the monthly call-in show. [ more › ]
WNYC
Ask Governor Murphy: Property tax rebate for homeowners, teacher shortage and more
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has promised a $1,500 property tax rebate for most homeowners in the state. "That’s real relief," he said. "It’s a promise kept. That is a meaningful reduction in property taxes." But the deadline is fast approaching, and people can’t get through to the...
Property Tax Relief Program: Attention Home Owners and Renters You May be Eligible.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF PROGRAM- DEADLINE EXTENDED Attention homeowners and renters! Property tax relief is available to more New Jerseyans under the new ANCHOR program. To see if you’re eligible, visit the State Treasury website. $1,500 for qualified homeowners earning $150,000 or less $1,000 for qualified homeowners earning between $150,000 to $250,000 $450 for qualified renters earning $150,000 or less Apply online today!
