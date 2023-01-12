ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Seasoned sector vet joins Montclair Hospitality Group as CEO

Montclair Hospitality Group, a global hospitality group focused on curating unique restaurant brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of hospitality vet Joey Simons to lead the group as CEO. Simons was handpicked by MHG founder Luck Sarabhayvanija and brings decades of experience, having developed some of the world’s leading elevated...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Alltite Manufacturing takes new space in Hillsborough

Alltite Manufacturing Corp. has signed a lease for a 1,095-square-foot space in the Hillsborough Business Center, Larken Associates said. Alltite has been a tenant at the 550,000-square-foot, 27-building industrial/flex complex since August 2016. However, the company’s evolution and changing needs necessitated a move to a new space within the complex.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases

Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
HAZLET, NJ
therealdeal.com

New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project

When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
HACKENSACK, NJ
94.5 PST

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Procida Funding provides $20.5M construction loan in Kearny

Procida Funding provided a $20.5 million construction loan to HA Capital Holding LLC, on behalf of the 100 Mile Fund, which Procida exclusively manages, according to an announcement from the Englewood-based firm. HA Capital plans to use the money to fund a 69-unit mixed-use apartment building project at 439 Schuyler...
KEARNY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Medina elected chair of NJIT board of overseers

New Jersey Institute of Technology alumnus Bob Medina has been elected chair of the university’s board of overseers, the school announced Friday. He will be the first Hispanic to chair the group. Medina, a member of the Class of 1975, has been an active overseer since 2013. He co-founded...
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight

A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery

WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

RPM Raceway Jersey City to unveil its longest kart racing experience

RPM Raceway on Thursday announced it will unveil state-of-the-art multilevel karting tracks at its Jersey City location on Jan. 24. Known as “America’s ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination,” RPM said it knows racing better than anyone in the region. The upgrades to the Jersey City...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy