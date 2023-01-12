Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
roi-nj.com
Seasoned sector vet joins Montclair Hospitality Group as CEO
Montclair Hospitality Group, a global hospitality group focused on curating unique restaurant brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of hospitality vet Joey Simons to lead the group as CEO. Simons was handpicked by MHG founder Luck Sarabhayvanija and brings decades of experience, having developed some of the world’s leading elevated...
roi-nj.com
Alltite Manufacturing takes new space in Hillsborough
Alltite Manufacturing Corp. has signed a lease for a 1,095-square-foot space in the Hillsborough Business Center, Larken Associates said. Alltite has been a tenant at the 550,000-square-foot, 27-building industrial/flex complex since August 2016. However, the company’s evolution and changing needs necessitated a move to a new space within the complex.
Exciting, new premium store is open at Freehold Raceway Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistent. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
roi-nj.com
Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases
Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
therealdeal.com
New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project
When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
roi-nj.com
Procida Funding provides $20.5M construction loan in Kearny
Procida Funding provided a $20.5 million construction loan to HA Capital Holding LLC, on behalf of the 100 Mile Fund, which Procida exclusively manages, according to an announcement from the Englewood-based firm. HA Capital plans to use the money to fund a 69-unit mixed-use apartment building project at 439 Schuyler...
roi-nj.com
Medina elected chair of NJIT board of overseers
New Jersey Institute of Technology alumnus Bob Medina has been elected chair of the university’s board of overseers, the school announced Friday. He will be the first Hispanic to chair the group. Medina, a member of the Class of 1975, has been an active overseer since 2013. He co-founded...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
This stunning New Jersey home is — almost — too perfect to live in
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
roi-nj.com
Evans, new board chair at Trenton Downtown Association, outlines vision for 2023
For the Trenton Downtown Association, the new year meant a new message — and a new board. Bryan Evans, the newly elected board chair, said progress is made when we work together to achieve common goals and a shared vision. Evans recently addressed the community in a new year...
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery
WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
roi-nj.com
RPM Raceway Jersey City to unveil its longest kart racing experience
RPM Raceway on Thursday announced it will unveil state-of-the-art multilevel karting tracks at its Jersey City location on Jan. 24. Known as “America’s ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination,” RPM said it knows racing better than anyone in the region. The upgrades to the Jersey City...
Prominent NJ Attorney Stole $2M From Family's Offshore Bank Account, Feds Charge
A prominent attorney from Jersey City went to great lengths to swindle $2 million from a family he represented, federal authorities charged. The family had retained James R. Lisa, 67, to gather millions that had been moved into offshore bank accounts by relatives decades ago and to resolve any tax issues that arose as a result, they said.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
