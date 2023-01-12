Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
ffnews.com
Dragon Steven Bartlett pledges £100,000 to community lending platform
The community lending platform JustLend has caught the eye of technology entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den celebrity Steven Bartlett. He offered £100,000 for a 10% stake to the start-up’s co-founder Craig Smith in the second episode of the new season of BBC One’s Dragons’ Den, which aired at 8pm on Thursday 12 January.
ffnews.com
CoinFund President Appointed to CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee
Today CoinFund, a leading crypto asset manager, announces that President and Managing Partner Chris Perkins, has been appointed as a representative member on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC). CoinFund will be among the first cryptonative financial institutions represented on the GMAC, joining representatives from traditional finance players such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.
ffnews.com
Chargebee Recognised as a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription & Usage Management Applications 2022
Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, has announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The IDC MarketScape report called out several strengths of Chargebee’s offerings, including innovation,...
ffnews.com
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
ffnews.com
Over a quarter (27%) of SMEs are considering switching to a challenger bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
