Las Cruces, NM

Fronteras- Health Equity in Doña Ana County

Fronteras 1302 - Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) - Kari Bachman. On this episode we learn about an organization working to empower the community and improve health equity. Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) joins the program to share more about the organization. We learn more about the migrant crisis in El Paso, we get introduced to a local Potters Guild, and we meet a local racecar driver who is inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Evan Crosby

10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
Are surveillance cameras the solution?

I was walking along a public sidewalk the other day when a woman’s voice came from a nearby house informing me that I was being recorded. So, I belted out a medley of Broadway show tunes. There was once a time when constant surveillance conjured up Orweilian images of...
Ken Miyagishima reflects on his time as Mayor of Las Cruces

Mayor Ken Miyagishima is going into his 16th year as the Mayor of Las Cruces. He was elected into office in 2007 after serving six years as a City Councilor for the city’s sixth district. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, and last December, he announced that he would not run for re-election.
The Creepy Roadside Doll of Horizon City

There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?. Seriously, though, what...
Confrontations lead to deadly shooting; 19-year-old charged with voluntary manslaughter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Friday after confronting a 19-year-old twice about suspected car burglaries. Police say Mitchell Russell confronted David Chavez south of Lohman Avenue about the car break-ins at a nearby Walmart. Police say Chavez was able to get away, but The post Confrontations lead to deadly shooting; 19-year-old charged with voluntary manslaughter appeared first on KVIA.
