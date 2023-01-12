Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
krwg.org
Fronteras- Health Equity in Doña Ana County
Fronteras 1302 - Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) - Kari Bachman. On this episode we learn about an organization working to empower the community and improve health equity. Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) joins the program to share more about the organization. We learn more about the migrant crisis in El Paso, we get introduced to a local Potters Guild, and we meet a local racecar driver who is inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams.
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- Las Cruces Mayor shares thoughts on time in office and a conversation on health equity
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima talks about public service and his time in office. Also, Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United shares more about the organization's mission. Catch up other top stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
El Paso, TX. - The City of El Paso has a population of nearly 700,000 and anchors a metro area of closing in on 1 million people. The El Paso region has a diversified economy that is comprised of international trade, health care, government, military, service sectors, and tourism.
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week.
New Mexico search and rescue group grieves murdered team member
"Unfortunately, today, being a good guy cost him his life," said Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue President Vic Villalobos.
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.
krwg.org
Are surveillance cameras the solution?
I was walking along a public sidewalk the other day when a woman’s voice came from a nearby house informing me that I was being recorded. So, I belted out a medley of Broadway show tunes. There was once a time when constant surveillance conjured up Orweilian images of...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
krwg.org
Ken Miyagishima reflects on his time as Mayor of Las Cruces
Mayor Ken Miyagishima is going into his 16th year as the Mayor of Las Cruces. He was elected into office in 2007 after serving six years as a City Councilor for the city’s sixth district. He is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the city, and last December, he announced that he would not run for re-election.
Man killed along U.S. 54 when he tried to pick up tarp that had fallen out of truck
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a car along U.S. 54 Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along U.S. 54 North near Fred Wilson. The man was a passenger in a pickup truck that was carrying a tarp. When the tarp started to fall out […]
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
1 person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police report. The crash happened along Dyer at Ameen. No other details are immediately available, but we will update this story when we learn more. It was the second fatal crash in Northeast El […]
The Creepy Roadside Doll of Horizon City
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?. Seriously, though, what...
El Paso News
High Wind Warning for Sunday; Chilly Winds & Rain for MLK Day; 40s on Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies...
Alamogordo Police Arrest & Highway Shooting Investigation
An Alamogordo, New Mexico man arrested was for Criminal Sexual Contact of a minor in a joint investigation between Hatch Police Detectives and the Alamogordo Police Department.
Confrontations lead to deadly shooting; 19-year-old charged with voluntary manslaughter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed Friday after confronting a 19-year-old twice about suspected car burglaries. Police say Mitchell Russell confronted David Chavez south of Lohman Avenue about the car break-ins at a nearby Walmart. Police say Chavez was able to get away, but The post Confrontations lead to deadly shooting; 19-year-old charged with voluntary manslaughter appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 1