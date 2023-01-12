Read full article on original website
Stabbing under investigation in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Not many details are known about a suspected stabbing in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department does say the incident happened just south of the Sanford Southpointe Clinic off 33rd avenue south late Thursday. It is unclear the extend of any injuries or if any arrests have...
Update: Suspect arrested in South Fargo stabbing
Update (7:25 a.m.) -- There has been an arrest made in connection with a stabbing in South Fargo late Thursday evening. The Fargo Police Department confirms to WDAY Radio that 23-year-old Shawn Schwandt is in custody at the Cass County Jail in relation to the stabbing incident. The Department says...
Bismarck man injured following rollover crash outside of Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- A man is treating non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash 15 miles west of Valley City. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) says Joel Gustafson, a 65-year-old man from Bismarck, was driving eastbound on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch. Authorities say the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on it's wheels. In the accident report, NDHP officials say there were patches of ice and frost on the highway.
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
West Fargo Library to closed Sunday through Tuesday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, January 17th for staff training and space reorganization. The library typically closes to the public for staff training on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the closure is expanded so the team can reorganize the library space.
Fargo Featured: Forestry
(Fargo, ND) -- Scott Liudah, Fargo's City Forester, spoke to WDAY Radio about the roles and responsibilities of the department, how they manage species trees across the city, and how they work to educate the public about trees in their neighborhoods. Forestry. The Forestry Department's primary goal is to manage...
Fargo officials announce holiday closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's City Offices will be closing on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Fargo Public Library and Fargo Cass Public Health offices will also be closing on Jan 16. This includes specific MATBUS services; like NDSU's campus circulator, and routes 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, and NDSU TapRide. All garbage and recycling collection schedules will still be active, along with Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste Facility.
Experiencing grief? Hospice of the Red River Valley offering free support groups and classes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you or a loved one is experiencing grief, help is available. "Grief really is any reaction or feeling we have in relation to a loss or a significant change in life," said Heather Larson, Grief Support Supervisor with Hospice of the Red River Valley. The agency...
Blarney Stone at Hotel Donaldson opens in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business in Downtown Fargo. This is the second Blarney Stone location, with the other restaurant located along Ninth Street East in West Fargo. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. Their Dinner in Dublin...
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
West Fargo GBB HC Mike Benson Gives A Mid-Season Update On His Packers!
West Fargo girls basketball head coach Mike Benson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. Mike gave an update on how the season has went so far, how his team is progressing, and what his expectations are for the remainder of the season.
