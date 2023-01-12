Read full article on original website
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A house in West Harwich that sold for $4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $715,076. The average price per square foot ended up at $423.
Five-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Falmouth
Christopher Fanning and Jacqueline Fanning acquired the property at 328 Elm Road, Falmouth, from Christopher Lebherz and Karin L Smith on Dec. 22, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price works out to $628 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 24,389 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home in Wellfleet sells for $1.3 million
William Stampur and Donna Lieberman bought the property at 25 Cove View Road, Wellfleet, from Rebecca Peace lenn on Dec. 23, 2022. The $1,250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $562. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Donaroma’s faces eviction from airport business park
Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping Services, owned by Edgartown select board chair Michael Donaroma, in the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park may be facing eviction. During the Thursday afternoon airport commission meeting, airport director Geoff Freeman shared the various issues they have had with Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscaping. Multiple tenants had issues, such as business requirement negligence, inactivity, or a lack of insurance. Airport property manager Kevin Brennan had to work over several years to get things in order, according to Freeman.
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes busy road in Orleans, cuts power to 446 customers
ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that The intersection of Route 6A and Bakers Pond/Bay Ridge Road is completely shut down to through traffic due to a MV crash overnight. The crash happened about 4:45 AM. Luckily the driver was not injured. Vehicles coming from Brewster are unable to get to Orleans and the Route 6 on ramps via Route 6A. In addition 446 Eversource customers in Orleans and Brewster woke up with no power or heat. The crash remains under investigation.
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
capecod.com
Drought Continues for Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands regions continue to see drought conditions even as the rest of the state sees some relief. Massachusetts environmental officials have declared the Cape to be at Mild Drought conditions, with the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket at Significant Drought. “While it is...
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
capeandislands.org
After more than a century, Wellfleet's Herring River salt marsh comes back to life
In the Wellfleet of a century gone by, the leaves crunching under my feet wouldn’t be here, so close to the Herring River. The river used to be the center of a productive salt marsh — much wider and wetter than it is today. Soon it will be...
New Bedford Whaling Museum worker accused of pawning artifacts
A New Bedford Whaling Museum employee has been accused of stealing dozens of artifacts from the museum — exceeding $75,000 in estimated value — and selling the pocket-sized items to local pawn and antique shops. On Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities arrested Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford,...
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighters respond to basement fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – From Orleans Fire-Rescue: At 9:50 Friday morning the Orleans Fire-Rescue Department received a call on our business line reporting a basement fire at home on Champlain Road. On arrival of Chief Deering, smoke was showing from a basement bulkhead and on the first floor of the home....
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
capecod.com
Two vehicle crash in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – On Saturday just after 11:30 AM, Wellfleet Police were dispatched to a two car crash at the junction of Route 6 with LeCounts Hollow Rd. No injuries were reported. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: COVID community level moves to 'high'; voters give Nauset High reno a thumbs up
This week: the Cape, islands, and South Coast are moved into a "high" COVID designation. The renovation of Nauset High School wins a big endorsement at the ballot box. And the controversial Twin Brooks development project moves a critical step forward. We have those stories and more, as CAI News...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
