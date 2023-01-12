OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO