Orlando, FL

WESH

Freeze warnings in effect as temperatures drop across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a sunny, but cold weekend. Friday overnight into Saturday kicked off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. as wind chills came to Central Florida. The First Warning Weather Team upgraded Saturday and Sunday mornings to First Warning Weather Days...
WESH

Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Front brings rain, cold to Central Florida

We are tracking rain and storms this morning as our next cold front moves in! It’s moving into our northwestern spots this morning and will move southeast throughout the morning. It is looking like a soggy morning commute along the I-4 corridor. By late morning, the rain will be in our southeastern locations. Rain clears the area by the afternoon leading to a windy and cool day as highs will be in the 60s.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

2022 finishes as one of the warmest and rainiest on record

2022 brought historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian to the first morning of below freezing temperatures to Orlando in 1800 days. The year featured a variety of weather extremes from start to finish for Central Florida. The year started out with an early cold snap in late-January and ended with another...
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The cold air moves in today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front which we have been tracking for over a week is here. Morning showers are the precursor to the front moving past and by noon today the rain will be gone and winds will start to pick up and shift to the north. The...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Cold weather shelters open throughout Central Florida as temperatures drop

Cold weather shelters will open Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures drop below 40 degrees in Central Florida. Shelters will open at the Coalition for the Homeless, Salvation Army, and Orlando Union Rescue Mission, starting on Friday night. Orlando Union Rescue Mission President Freddy Clayton said anyone who is...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County warming shelters to stay open through Monday

EUSTIS, Fla. — Warming shelters in Lake County are set to open for the third night in a row with temperatures near freezing across Central Florida. LifePointe Church is one of the churches in the area that partners with the county to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness when the temperatures drop.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida

When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelter opens in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A number of shelters opened their doors this weekend due to cold temperatures throughout Central Florida. In Orange County, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission was one organization taking people in over the weekend. Friday, they took in about 22 additional men and they were expecting...
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s where cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida this weekend

With temperatures forecast to drop to near freezing this weekend, counties across Central Florida are planning to open cold weather shelters for those in need. The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Friday and Saturday night at the Church on the Rock, located at 2200 N. State St., not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

