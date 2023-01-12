Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Related
Frigid Saturday night ahead, with many areas expecting frost
ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 p.m. update:. Some spots in Marion County have already dropped into the 30s. As Saturday night goes on, it will get even colder. Many neighborhoods outside of Orlando and inland from the beaches will freeze by morning and frost is likely. Residents have one more...
WESH
Freeze warnings in effect as temperatures drop across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a sunny, but cold weekend. Friday overnight into Saturday kicked off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. as wind chills came to Central Florida. The First Warning Weather Team upgraded Saturday and Sunday mornings to First Warning Weather Days...
WESH
Cold weather shelters begin to open as Florida temps drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida cold weather shelters have started to open as temperatures dropped this weekend. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the mid-30s during the overnight hours on Friday and Saturday. Orange County. Coalition for the Homeless Shelter (18 N. Terry Avenue in Orlando) The Salvation...
WESH
Front brings rain, cold to Central Florida
We are tracking rain and storms this morning as our next cold front moves in! It’s moving into our northwestern spots this morning and will move southeast throughout the morning. It is looking like a soggy morning commute along the I-4 corridor. By late morning, the rain will be in our southeastern locations. Rain clears the area by the afternoon leading to a windy and cool day as highs will be in the 60s.
mynews13.com
2022 finishes as one of the warmest and rainiest on record
2022 brought historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian to the first morning of below freezing temperatures to Orlando in 1800 days. The year featured a variety of weather extremes from start to finish for Central Florida. The year started out with an early cold snap in late-January and ended with another...
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. Friday overnight into Saturday kicks off a First Warning Weather Day from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. WESH 2's Cam Tran says that's when there will be the worst of the wind chills. This content is...
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Mysuncoast.com
The cold air moves in today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front which we have been tracking for over a week is here. Morning showers are the precursor to the front moving past and by noon today the rain will be gone and winds will start to pick up and shift to the north. The...
Cold front dropping temperatures across Florida through Sunday brings chance of falling iguanas
After a warm start to January, Florida will see a taste of winter this weekend as temperatures plunge well below average for the weekend.
wmfe.org
Cold weather shelters open throughout Central Florida as temperatures drop
Cold weather shelters will open Friday and throughout the weekend as temperatures drop below 40 degrees in Central Florida. Shelters will open at the Coalition for the Homeless, Salvation Army, and Orlando Union Rescue Mission, starting on Friday night. Orlando Union Rescue Mission President Freddy Clayton said anyone who is...
WESH
Lake County warming shelters to stay open through Monday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Warming shelters in Lake County are set to open for the third night in a row with temperatures near freezing across Central Florida. LifePointe Church is one of the churches in the area that partners with the county to shelter individuals experiencing homelessness when the temperatures drop.
click orlando
Ghost Rainbow spotted in Central Florida
When most people think of rainbows they think of colorful displays in the sky, but people in Brevard County were recently treated to a different kind of weather phenomenon. The National Weather Service said a white arc was on full display in Viera. The agency shared the image on Twitter.
TIMING THE RAIN: Line of storms to move through Tampa Bay Friday
After a mild and mostly sunny day today, a cold front pushes south toward Florida tonight.
WESH
Cold weather shelter opens in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A number of shelters opened their doors this weekend due to cold temperatures throughout Central Florida. In Orange County, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission was one organization taking people in over the weekend. Friday, they took in about 22 additional men and they were expecting...
Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering
Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
Bundle up, Florida: 'You'll notice the drop in temperatures over the weekend'
Frost is possible in northern and inland Florida. Southern Florida will see windy days with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will hover near freezing from Tallahassee to Daytona Beach. A strong cold front moving through Florida is expected to bring colder temperatures to places across the state this weekend, similar...
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
disneytips.com
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Here’s where cold weather shelters are opening in Central Florida this weekend
With temperatures forecast to drop to near freezing this weekend, counties across Central Florida are planning to open cold weather shelters for those in need. The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter Friday and Saturday night at the Church on the Rock, located at 2200 N. State St., not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat.
Comments / 0