Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
The New Hampshire House Education Committee held public hearings this week on two Republican curriculum bills.
NHPR
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
WMUR.com
Former leader of New Hampshire COVID-19 equity response team testifies against ‘divisive concepts’ law
CONCORD, N.H. — The doctor who led the state's COVID-19 equity response for disadvantaged communities is speaking out against a controversial state law. Dr. Trinidad Tellez, D-Manchester, is now a state representative from the Queen City. Tellez on Thursday testified in favor of legislation to repeal the so-called "divisive...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire to receive funding to improve drinking water
(The Center Square) – Drinking water is the focus of new federal investments in New Hampshire. The Granite State will be receiving $18.6 million that will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and other projects, the state’s Department of Environmental Services announced. The department said 260 projects have been offered $150 million in funding. The projects are finalizing proposals.
thepulseofnh.com
Bill To Create Lieutenant Governor In NH
There’s a bill in the Legislature that would create the office of Lieutenant Governor. New Hampshire is one of just five states without a lieutenant governor. Currently the Senate president is next in line if the governor is unable to carry out the responsibilities of the office. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that a senate president from a different party could be seen as subverting the will of the voters.
Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law
Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
NHPR
NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
A group of New Hampshire hospitals is suing the state over its practice of boarding people who are held involuntarily due to a mental health crisis in emergency rooms for days or weeks until psychiatric beds are available. The 15 hospitals are seeking an order that would force the New...
Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?
Legislators might reconsider how second homeowners pay property taxes. In more than a third of towns, they pay a lower rate than primary residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Many second homeowners pay a lower tax rate than residents. Will the Legislature change that?.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
WMUR.com
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many are experiencing lottery fever, with one of the largest lottery jackpots in history up for grabs Friday night. Friday's Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot worth $1.35 billion. The cash option is $707.9 million. But how much, after taxes, would a Granite State jackpot winner take home?
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
WMUR.com
Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
businessnhmagazine.com
Federal Aid Reduces Poverty, Boosts NH Economy
Economic data during 2022 have provided mixed signals about the economy. Monthly employment reports show job growth both in NH and nationally, but inflation data continue to indicate families are having to stretch budgets further as wages have not consistently kept up. However, recently released data provide clarity on one...
These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire
One of the many things about the New Hampshire seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but its personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you’ll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café’s original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation. (Not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes.)
WMUR.com
Who serves the best nachos in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Ever feel like just getting a nice, tasty snack to share (or consume all by yourself)? Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a plate of nachos. But who serves up the best nachos in New Hampshire?
Comments / 0