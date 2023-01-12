ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire to receive funding to improve drinking water

(The Center Square) – Drinking water is the focus of new federal investments in New Hampshire. The Granite State will be receiving $18.6 million that will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and other projects, the state's Department of Environmental Services announced. The department said 260 projects have been offered $150 million in funding. The projects are finalizing proposals.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Bill To Create Lieutenant Governor In NH

There's a bill in the Legislature that would create the office of Lieutenant Governor. New Hampshire is one of just five states without a lieutenant governor. Currently the Senate president is next in line if the governor is unable to carry out the responsibilities of the office. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that a senate president from a different party could be seen as subverting the will of the voters.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of 'divisive concepts' law

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell's English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of 'divisive concepts' law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Demand for New Hampshire eggs surges with supplies low nationwide

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Demand for local eggs is "through the roof," according to one New Hampshire supplier. Suppliers said there aren't enough eggs to meet the demand in New Hampshire. At Julie's Happy Hens in Mont Vernon, owner Julie Whitcomb said her 4,000 chickens aren't producing eggs like...
MONT VERNON, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Federal Aid Reduces Poverty, Boosts NH Economy

Economic data during 2022 have provided mixed signals about the economy. Monthly employment reports show job growth both in NH and nationally, but inflation data continue to indicate families are having to stretch budgets further as wages have not consistently kept up. However, recently released data provide clarity on one...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These Are 20 of the Best Italian Restaurants in New Hampshire

One of the many things about the New Hampshire seacoast is its history. Not just in a textbook sense, but its personal sense. If you drive down Lafayette Road, you'll likely pass by several places the conjure up memories from your early days in the area or even your childhood. When I pass by the Airfield Café, I think about all the French toast I had in the café's original location before graduating to Minnie Mouse pancakes in the newer, fancier incarnation. (Not for me. I get Mickey Mouse pancakes.)
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who serves the best nachos in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Ever feel like just getting a nice, tasty snack to share (or consume all by yourself)? Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a plate of nachos. But who serves up the best nachos in New Hampshire?
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

