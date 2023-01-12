Read full article on original website
Things are quickly going south for Texas Tech this season, and it’s not getting easier against a difficult Big 12 schedule as they go to Austin to face in-state for Texas. The Longhorns rallied to beat TCU at home earlier this week, their second straight win after firing suspended head coach Chris Beard. Can the Longhorns keep the good vibes rolling against a Texas Tech team that is 0-4 in league play?
Texas Tech football adds to coaching staff
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wasted no time filling the vacancy on its coaching staff following the departure of Emmett Jones. Head coach Joey McGuire announced the addition of Justin “Juice” Johnson Wednesday as the Red Raiders’ new assistant head coach, offensive passing game coordinator, and wide receivers coach. Johnson comes to Lubbock after a […]
Commit! Texas Tech lands four-star running back
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in the Lone Star State with the commitment of four-star running back Johann Cardenas, who announced his pledge via Twitter on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior from Houston St. Thomas chose the Red Raiders over announced offers from Colorado, Colorado State, SMU and UTSA.
Something Needs to Change in Lubbock, and Quickly
With Tuesday’s humiliating 84-50 loss in Ames, it became readily apparent that this may be the worst Texas Tech basketball team in some time. With the loss, Texas Tech fell to 0-4 in Conference play and is tied with West Virginia at the rock bottom of the conference standings. It is mid-January and this Texas Tech team doesn’t have a single Quad One or Two win and isn’t even in the bubble conversation.
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday night.
Texas Tech University receives $350,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the continuation of the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website,...
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Remembering Lubbock’s Legendary Fat Dawgs
You may have seen bigger names, but for me, these nights were game-changers. Fat Dawgs had an odd dynamic back in the day. It was more of the rhythm and blues club while down the street The Rox catered to the punk and metal crowd. At some point, Fat Dawgs took over most of the bookings and threw a little bit of everything up against the wall. Though I probably visited the place a hundred times, there were three nights that really stuck out for me.
Dupre Elementary to become new Matthews Academy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The halls of Dupre Elementary may see students again soon. It is up to Lubbock ISD trustees whether it will become the new home of Matthews Academy and a childcare center. If trustees approve this change, Lubbock ISD superintendent Kathy Rollo says Matthews Academy will use...
Wakey Wakey: A Guide to Lubbock’s Best Breakfast Spots – 2023
Are you a breakfast lover on the hunt for the perfect morning meal in Lubbock, Texas? Look no further! Lubbock is home to some of the most delectable breakfast spots that will have your taste buds dancing with joy. So grab a fork and knife and let’s dig in to some of the best breakfast spots in Lubbock.
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
Lubbock man optimistic for kidney transplant miracle
Mike Woody discovered he needed a kidney transplant in 2019 when he went into kidney failure. After several failed attempts, a potential donor reached out to him thanks to a sticker on Woody's rear window.
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
Lawsuit alleges discrimination by Texas medical schools, including TTUHSC
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potential class-action lawsuit filed in a Lubbock federal court accuses the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, as well as five other medical schools in Texas, of illegally considering race and gender when considering admissions. TTUHSC is included with five other schools named in the suit,...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
Lubbock Cooper ISD student rescues district employee’s family from backyard fire
New Hope Academy junior Seth Byers saved a Lubbock Cooper ISD employee's home and family from a backyard fire, the two shared with everythinglubbock.com on Thursday.
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
Man gets life in prison after traveling to Lubbock from California to stab his boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas –Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, California was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the death of Chad Luera, 30, of Hale County, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Duberek was accused of stabbing Luera 93 times on October 31, 2020. Court records said Duberek traveled […]
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening. LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the...
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
