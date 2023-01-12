Read full article on original website
Boris Johnson says Sadiq Khan 'obsessed' with 'unrealistic targets' for social housing
Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works anymore. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is Keir...
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
Law proposed to appoint anti-slavery watchdog after Suella Braverman leaves post vacant
A law is to be tabled in parliament aiming to force the appointment of an anti-slavery watchdog, after the government left the post vacant while planning to make it harder for victims to gain support.There has been no Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner since April 2022, and following an unexplained eight-month delay to the appointment Suella Braverman has scrapped the recruitment process.The home secretary has committed to running a new competition, but no job advert is yet online.It comes as the government draws up new laws targeting Channel migrants after Rishi Sunak vowed to “significantly raise the threshold someone must meet to...
BBC
Keir Starmer: The NHS must reform to survive
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the NHS must reform in order to survive. He told the BBC the NHS should always be free at the point of use but there was also a role for the private sector, including to help clear waiting lists. He also proposed allowing...
Labour calls for halt to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Ed Miliband accuses government of ‘dereliction of duty’ and demands extra support for households
BBC
Online Safety Bill changes 'not ruled out' - culture secretary
The culture secretary has said she is "not ruling out" changes to the government's Online Safety Bill in the face of a major backbench rebellion. Forty-three Tory MPs are backing a plan to make social media bosses face prison if they fail to protect children from damaging online content. In...
Rishi Sunak ‘concerned’ about impact of Scotland’s new gender identification laws
Rishi Sunak has expressed “concern” about the potential impact of Holyrood’s gender recognition laws across the UK. Scotland last month became the first part of the UK to approve gender self-identification plans, hailed by some as a major step in reaching equality, while others protested over the rights of women and girls.The reforms remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria before a gender recognition certificate can be obtained.Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland on Friday, Mr Sunak declined to say whether Westminster could block the legislation, saying the government was taking advice on the...
BBC
Clash looms on Scottish gender bill as UK government considers veto
A clash between the UK and Scottish governments could be coming next week. The cause? The two governments are going in different directions on the process for allowing someone to change legal gender. But look a bit deeper, and it's fast becoming a constitutional quarrel. When Holyrood passed legislation to...
Starmer warns PM that Johnson may lead opposition to any deal on NI Protocol
Sir Keir Starmer urged the Prime Minister to face down Tory Eurosceptics over the Northern Ireland Protocol as he predicted Boris Johnson may lead opposition to a compromise deal with the EU.The Labour leader used a speech in Belfast to tell Rishi Sunak that he will offer him “political cover” to strike an agreement with Brussels, to resolve the impasse over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.Sir Keir said there would be “siren voices” on the Conservative benches warning the prime minister against making any compromises, but he said Mr Sunak needed to stand up to the “Brexit purity cult” and take...
Inadequate help for torture victims in UK immigration centres, watchdog finds
Borders inspector blames unfounded suspicions by ministers that detainees are gaming the system
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC
Hednesford care home put in special measures over failings
A care home has been placed in special measures after inspectors said they found widespread shortfalls in how it was being run. Marquis Court Care Home, in Hednesford, near Cannock, Staffordshire, was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The regulator said it found failings including a lack of...
Lib Dems plan ‘Labour squeeze’ in fight for suburban Tory seats
Party has high hopes in a dozen or more blue wall seats – if it can persuade new Labour supporters to vote tactically
Boris Johnson's Partygate testimony to be shown in full on live TV
Former PM’s comeback plans are under threat as MPs stage televised interrogation over claims he misled parliament
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
UK to further delay calling Northern Ireland election as Brexit talks continue
EU sources say progress in protocol dispute is slow despite growing momentum
