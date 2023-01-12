LSU women's basketball is facing off against the Missouri Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are undefeated at the top of the SEC, going into the matchup as a top-five team with four conference wins over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Kentucky. LSU defeated the Wildcats 67-48 on Sunday.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a 77-55 loss to Arkansas Sunday. The Tigers are fifth in the conference after defeating Kentucky and Auburn and upsetting Alabama 66-65.

Here's all the information to know to watch the SEC matchup on Thursday.

How to watch LSU women's basketball vs. Missouri on TV, live stream

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SECN+/ESPN+

Online radio broadcast:LSU Sports broadcast