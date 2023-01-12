How to watch LSU women's basketball vs. Missouri on TV, live stream
LSU women's basketball is facing off against the Missouri Tigers on Thursday.
The Tigers are undefeated at the top of the SEC, going into the matchup as a top-five team with four conference wins over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Kentucky. LSU defeated the Wildcats 67-48 on Sunday.
The Tigers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back after a 77-55 loss to Arkansas Sunday. The Tigers are fifth in the conference after defeating Kentucky and Auburn and upsetting Alabama 66-65.
Here's all the information to know to watch the SEC matchup on Thursday.
Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
TV channel: SEC Network
Live stream: SECN+/ESPN+
Online radio broadcast:LSU Sports broadcast
