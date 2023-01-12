Guilderland Public Library news: Artist Edward Hopper

Artist Edward Hopper created more than 800 paintings, watercolors, and prints, as well as numerous drawings and illustrations, depicting New England towns, New York City architecture, and stark yet intimate interpretations of ordinary life.

This virtual presentation on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. by Art Educator Janet Cohen Mandel will reveal why so many claim Hopper to be the supreme American realist of the 20th Century. This is an excellent companion event to a visit to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, currently hosting the exhibit “Edward Hopper’s New York,” through March 5, 2023. Please register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org.

Winter Reading

Challenge

Our annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages, “All the Feels,” is underway! Sign up and log all your reading at https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org), or with the Beanstack App, between January 1-31. Our goal is to read 90,000 minutes (1,500 hours) by the end of January. Remember, anything you read counts – so make sure to log it all! If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize for all to enjoy. We’ll also award two Book House gift cards to the top youth and adult readers!

Library Closure

The library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Blood Drive Jan. 17

Our next Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 1-6 p.m. To make an appointment, go to: redcrossblood.org and type “Guilderlandlibrary” in the code to schedule your time slot.

— Luanne Nicholson