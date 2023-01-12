ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland Public Library news: Artist Edward Hopper

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Og7k_0kC9xGkK00

Artist Edward Hopper created more than 800 paintings, watercolors, and prints, as well as numerous drawings and illustrations, depicting New England towns, New York City architecture, and stark yet intimate interpretations of ordinary life.

This virtual presentation on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. by Art Educator Janet Cohen Mandel will reveal why so many claim Hopper to be the supreme American realist of the 20th Century. This is an excellent companion event to a visit to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, currently hosting the exhibit “Edward Hopper’s New York,” through March 5, 2023. Please register on the Events tab of guilderlandlibrary.org.

Winter Reading
Challenge

Our annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages, “All the Feels,” is underway! Sign up and log all your reading at https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org), or with the Beanstack App, between January 1-31. Our goal is to read 90,000 minutes (1,500 hours) by the end of January. Remember, anything you read counts – so make sure to log it all! If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize for all to enjoy. We’ll also award two Book House gift cards to the top youth and adult readers!

Library Closure

The library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Blood Drive Jan. 17

Our next Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 1-6 p.m. To make an appointment, go to: redcrossblood.org and type “Guilderlandlibrary” in the code to schedule your time slot.

— Luanne Nicholson

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Colonie Library news

Tax assistance Appointments for tax preparation assistance will be available through partnership with AARP at the Colonie Library and at the Crossings Park. If you are interested in scheduling an […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy